Two airmen killed in ‘aircraft mishap’ during training mission at Oklahoma base

Officials at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma say two airmen are dead after a mishap during a training exercise. Screengrab: KOCO

Two airmen are dead after a training mission went wrong at an Air Force base in Oklahoma on Thursday.

During a training mission at Vance Air Force Base just after 9 a.m., a pair of T-38 Talons were involved in an “aircraft mishap” that left two airmen dead, officials said in a Facebook post.

There were two people on board each aircraft and officials characterized the mission as “routine,” the post said.

The names of the two deceased airmen have not been released and officials say the safety team will investigate the incident.

Last year, Vance Air Force Base made headlines when an instructor had to eject from an aircraft during a training mission, the Enid News and Eagle reported. The pilot was the only person in the aircraft and wasn’t seriously injured.

PILOT EJECTS: A pilot ejected from a military aircraft from Vance Air Force Base moments before it crashed in Oklahoma, with aerial footage showing the plane completely destroyed but the pilot reportedly conscious and alert. https://t.co/4DFPGPTEel pic.twitter.com/VzX56OMXEs — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 17, 2018

Vance Air Force Base is located in Enid, roughly 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.