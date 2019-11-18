South Dakota wants you to know that it’s ‘on meth’

South Dakota just started an anti-meth ad campaign by first admitting that the state has a problem.

“Meth. We’re on it,” the state’s slogan proclaims.

The new campaign, which will include TV ads, billboards, posters and a website, was introduced by the department of social services, the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls reported. It cost $449,000, the newspaper reported.

The website launched by the state is OnMeth.com. It includes a video message from Gov. Kristi Noem, who says the meth crisis is “growing at an alarming rate.”

“This is our problem, and together we need to get on it,” Noem says.

Other videos posted on the website and Youtube include people of all ages, from an older farmer to a young girl, admitting they’re using the drug.

People on social media criticized the campaign slogan.

“I’m not sure I really like ‘meth we’re on it’ as a slogan. I’m not in it?” a person wrote on the campaign’s Facebook picture with the slogan.

“Focus groups. You should use them,” another person wrote.

Others on Twitter had mixed reactions to the message — including a Kansas City-area police department that let its followers know it’s not on meth.