Estranged couple dead in murder-suicide at dentist’s office, Missouri police say

Police in Missouri say a man shot and killed his estranged wife at her dental office before turning the gun on himself.

Webb City police responded to a call about a disturbance at Dr. Camille Hostetter’s dental office just after 9 a.m. on Monday to “assist with an unknown medical call,” the department said in a news release posted to Facebook.

Police in Missouri say two people were found dead at a Webb City dentist office on Monday. Google Maps

When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside, police say.

Officials identified the deceased as Dr. Camille Hostetter, 45, and her estranged husband Windell Glass, 55. Police say Glass shot and killed Hostetter before turning the handgun on himself.

The pair filed for divorce in February, but both still worked at the office, the release said.

Witnesses in the office during the incident say they were taken to a waiting room, then asked to leave the building, according to KSNF.

Police say no one else was injured and expressed their sympathies to the families involved.

“We send our condolences and prayers with the Hostetter and Glass families and ask the public to allow them to grieve this tragedy in private,” Chief Don Melton said in the release.

Webb City is just northeast of Joplin.