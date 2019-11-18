National

Teen’s confession leads cops to murdered 13-year-old girlfriend, Georgia police say

A teenager accused of shooting and killing his 13-year-old girlfriend turned himself in, Georgia officials say.

Jeremiah Seaton, 16, shot the girl before coming to a Savannah police precinct last week, the city’s police department said on Facebook.

He told officers it happened on a residential street, according to the post.

Police say they went to that street and found the 13-year-old dead “from gunshot wounds outside a residence.”

“In that moment I saw my child, laying in her own yard,” the girl’s mother told WJCL. ”That is a sight I will never unsee.”

Seaton was charged with murder, according to Savannah officials.

Though he was taken into custody, police didn’t share his bond information.

In Georgia, cases for 13- to 17-year-olds accused of committing murder are tried in adult court, the National Juvenile Defender Center wrote in June 2018.

Savannah officials as of Saturday were still investigating the case.

