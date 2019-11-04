Soldier disarms man who walked into gun store and came out firing, Texas police say

A Texas man has been arrested after he shot at a man sitting in his car outside an El Paso gun store, police say.

Bao Duc Vu, 30, of New Braunfels bought ammunition at a gun shop at 1550 Hawkins, El Paso police said in a news release. Another man, identified as 22-year-old Jacob Portillo, was sitting in his car after making a purchase at the shop.

Police said Vu began shooting at Portillo and said he “was the only intended victim of the unprovoked attack.” Vu was approached by a business owner in the parking lot, while a Fort Bliss soldier approached Vu and shouted at him, police said. The business owner disarmed Vu while the soldier and another person held him until police arrived, the release said.

Vu was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW