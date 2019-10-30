Plane crashes into Georgia townhome community, killing at least 1, officials say

A plane crashed into a building at a Georgia townhome community, killing at least one person, officials say.

The small aircraft went down Wednesday morning in the Clairmont Hills Townhouses, about 12 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The crash happened just after the Piper PA-28 left nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Fire Capt. Deon Bentley said there were two people onboard the plane and confirms at least one person is dead,” WSB-TV reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.