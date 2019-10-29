Student IDs list phone sex number instead of suicide hotline, California school says

Middle school students in Southern California reportedly made a startling discovery when they rang the suicide hotline listed on their ID cards.

The number printed on the New Vista Middle School badges was actually for a phone sex line — and the students who dialed it “heard a sexually explicit message,” according to KABC.

“This is a mistake,” Michele Bowers, superintendent of the Lancaster School District, wrote in an apology letter on Monday, according to CBSLA. “The number listed on the card is actually a sex line.”

Bowers said school administrators gathered the student IDs after learning of the mixup and will replace them with new cards soon, NBC Los Angeles reports.

“The difference between the two hotline numbers is just one digit, but it was enough to leave many parents furious,” KABC reported.

