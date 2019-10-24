California governor “owns” blackouts, takes political risk

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with reporters in Los Angeles Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. With hundreds of thousands of Californians again in the dark amid high wildfire danger Thursday, Newsom had a message for voters: "I own this." Newsom again blistered California's utilities, most notably Pacific Gas & Electric, for failures to modernize electrical systems that have led to the need to shut off power to avoid wildfires. But he also went further in personalizing the crisis. "It's on me to make sure this doesn't happen again." AP Photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he takes ownership of power shutoffs that have left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark amid high wildfire danger.

Newsom blasted Pacific Gas & Electric and other utilities Thursday for failing to modernize electrical systems. He says shutting off power shouldn't have to be the alternative.

His remarks in Los Angeles came amid hot and windy weather that was fueling wildfires on both ends of the state .

The governor says it's on him to make sure blackouts don't continue. It's either a perilous or savvy declaration for a first-year governor who many see as a future presidential candidate.