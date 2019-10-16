Brawl breaks out at ‘Joker’ showing, leaving one man hurt, Los Angeles cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A brawl involving up to nine people broke out Tuesday night at a screening of “Joker” in Burbank, California, injuring one, KCBS reports.

The fight began at 8:54 p.m. at the AMC Burbank 16 Theater on Palm Avenue in Burbank, which is part of Los Angeles, KTTV reported. Fire trucks and police vehicles responded.

One person was taken to a hospital with head injuries after possibly being struck with a glass bottle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Others involved in the fight escaped before police arrived.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a version of the deranged clown from “Batman” stories published by DC Comics, detailing his descent into madness.

Theaters across the United States have added security at “Joker” showings following threats of violence, KCBS reported.

“Joker” has earned $209 million in domestic box office sales and nearly $600 million worldwide since its Oct. 4 premiere, Forbes reports.