Man catches Amazon delivery driver urinating outside his Missouri home, he says

A Missouri man caught an Amazon driver urinating near his front yard, across from an elementary school, he told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Marcus Wahl said he was inside his home Sunday morning when he heard loud music outside, KMOV4 reported. When he looked out, he saw an “Amazon delivery truck, parked at the dead end of the street, across from West Elementary School” along with a man standing near the truck, facing forward toward the bushes, urinating, the Post-Dispatch said.

“There’s really no excuse for it,” Wahl told KMOV4.

Amazon released the following statement to the McClatchy news group:

““This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’ve reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience.”

As for Wahl, he told the Post-Dispatch that Amazon “apologized, offering him a $50 gift card.”