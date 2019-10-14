AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Syrian army moves to confront Turkish forces as US withdraws

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's army deployed near the Turkish border on Monday, hours after Syrian Kurdish forces previously allied with the U.S. said they had reached a deal with Damascus to help them fend off Turkey's invasion.

The announcement of a deal between Syria's Kurds and its government is a major shift in alliances that came after President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. troops withdrawn from the northern border area amid the rapidly deepening chaos.

The shift sets up a potential clash between Turkey and Syria and raises the specter of a resurgent Islamic State group as the U.S. relinquishes any remaining influence in northern Syria to President Bashar Assad and his chief backer, Russia.

On Monday morning, Syria's state news agency said that the army had moved into the town of Tal Tamr, which is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Turkish border.

SANA said government forces would "confront the Turkish aggression," without giving further details. Photos posted by SANA showed several vehicles and a small number of troops.

US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos, cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey's invasion could fuel a broader war.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that President Donald Trump had directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out "as safely and quickly as possible." He did not say Trump ordered troops to leave Syria, but that seemed like the next step in a combat zone growing more unstable by the hour.

Esper, interviewed on two TV news shows, said the administration was considering its options.

"We have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies and it's a very untenable situation," Esper said.

This seemed likely to herald the end of a five-year effort to partner with Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighters to ensure a lasting defeat of the Islamic State group. Hundreds of IS supporters escaped a holding camp amid clashes between invading Turkish-led forces and Kurdish fighters, and analysts said an IS resurgence seemed more likely, just months after Trump declared the extremists defeated.

Ambassador expected to testify key assurance was from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. ambassador is expected to tell Congress that his text message reassuring another envoy that there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what President Donald Trump told him, according to a person familiar with his coming testimony in the impeachment probe.

Gordon Sondland, Trump's hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, is among administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House. It's the latest test between the legislative and executive branches of government, as the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats deepens.

On Monday, the House panels leading the investigation expect to hear from Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia.

Sondland's appearance, set for Thursday, comes after a cache of text messages from top envoys provided a vivid account of their work acting as intermediaries around the time Trump urged Ukraine's new president, Volodymr Zelenskiy, to start investigations into a company linked to the family of a chief Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.

One witness who may not be called before Congress is the still anonymous government whistleblower who touched off the impeachment inquiry. Top Democrats say testimony and evidence coming in from other witnesses, and even the president himself, are backing up the whistleblower's account of what transpired during Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy. Lawmakers have grown deeply concerned about protecting the person from Trump's threats over the matter and may not wish to risk exposing the whistleblower's identity.

Japan looks for missing after typhoon, warns of mudslides

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue crews in Japan dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from a typhoon that left as many as 36 dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds Saturday that left thousands of homes on Japan's main island flooded, damaged or without power.

Authorities warned more mudslides were possible with rain forecast for the affected area during the day Monday.

Kyodo News service, assembling information from a wide network, counted 36 deaths caused by the typhoon with 16 people missing. The official count from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency was 19 dead and 13 missing.

Hagibis dropped record amounts of rain for a period in some spots, according to meteorological officials, causing more than 20 rivers to overflow. In Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, 100 centimeters (39 inches) of rainfall was recorded over the last 48 hours.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's premature win on trade, Syria fiction

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a week of caustic rhetoric by President Donald Trump over Syria and the impeachment inquiry, and truth often took a beating.

Seeking to justify pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, Trump spread false information about the total defeat of the Islamic State and misrepresented the scope of the original U.S. mission, saying it was only supposed to last "30 days."

He stepped up political attacks on his Democratic investigators, contradicting himself in the process.

First he accused a Democratic lawmaker of concocting a dramatic account of a Trump phone call with Ukraine's president without having seen a rough White House transcript of what was actually said in the conversation. Then he accused the same lawmaker of concocting his account only after reviewing the rough transcript and deciding it wasn't interesting enough.

On the economy, the president declared a premature victory for farmers over the weekend, incorrectly suggesting that China's pledge to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. farm products was a signed, done deal.

Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white police officer who killed a black woman inside her Texas home while responding to a neighbor's call about an open front door "didn't have time to perceive a threat" before he opened fire, an attorney for the woman's family said.

"You didn't hear the officer shout, 'Gun, gun, gun,'" attorney Lee Merritt said after viewing video taken from a Fort Worth officer's bodycam during Saturday's shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, 28. "He didn't have time to perceive a threat. That's murder."

Her family told KXAS television that Jefferson was watching her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed early Saturday.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement that officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his duty weapon and fired after "perceiving a threat." The video released by police shows two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, "Put your hands up, show me your hands." One shot is then fired through a window.

"It's another one of those situations where the people that are supposed to protect us are actually not here to protect us," said Jefferson's sister, Amber Carr.

Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millions of Californians spent part of the week in the dark in an unprecedented effort by the state's large electrical utilities to prevent another devastating wildfire. It was the fifth time Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has pre-emptively cut the power but by far the largest to date in the utility's effort to prevent a deadly wildfire sparked by its power lines.

But do the power shut-offs actually prevent fires?

Experts say it's hard to know what might have happened had the power stayed on, or if the utility's proactive shutoffs are to thank for California's mild fire season this year.

"It's like trying to prove a negative," said Alan Scheller-Wolf, professor of operations management and an energy expert at Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business. "They can't prove they prevented a disaster because there's no alternative universe where they didn't try this."

The winds that prompted the mass outage that affected nearly 2 million people in northern and central parts of the state shifted southward by Friday, where a wind-fueled wildfire prompted officials to order the evacuation of 100,000 people from their homes in foothills of the San Fernando Valley.

Economists who study poverty win Nobel Prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded Monday to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Banerjee and Duflo are both at Massachusetts Institute of Technology while Kremer is at Harvard University. Duflo is the second woman to win the economics prize.

Officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award wasn't created by the prize founder, but is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

It was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later.

With the glory comes a 9 million-kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma.

Ecuador deal cancels austerity plan, ends indigenous protest

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador celebrated a deal President Lenín Moreno and indigenous leaders struck late Sunday to cancel a disputed austerity package and end nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed the economy and left seven dead.

Under the agreement, Moreno will withdraw the International Monetary Fund-backed package known as Decree 883 that included a sharp rise in fuel costs. Indigenous leaders, in turn, will call on their followers to end protests and street blockades.

"Comrades, this deal is a compromise on both sides," Moreno said. "The indigenous mobilization will end and Decree 883 will be lifted."

The two sides will work together to develop a new package of measures to cut government spending, increase revenue and reduce Ecuador's unsustainable budget deficits and public debt.

In the park that was the epicenter of the protesters, demonstrators armed with wooden sticks and improvised shields shouted: "We did it!"

A crunch Brexit week looms with drama in London and Brussels

LONDON (AP) — The next seven days look set to be one of the most tumultuous weeks in more than three years of Brexit drama. Get ready for nail-biting diplomacy and high-stakes politics — with a dash of regal pomp thrown in for good measure.

With Britain due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 and talks about securing a divorce deal hanging in the balance, here's a look at what could happen in the week ahead.

MONDAY, OCT. 14

The week opens with the comforting trappings of British political tradition, featuring a monarch in a horse-drawn carriage, a diamond-studded crown and lords in ermine capes.