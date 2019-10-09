National

Here’s why IKEA recalled a bunch of baby bibs as a choking hazard

There’s a problem with the snaps on the MATVRA Infant Bibs sold at IKEA that goes a little deeper than coming open while baby crawls across the playground. That’s why IKEA has recalled 7,000 of them.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

IKEA says that’s happened twice worldwide, neither occasion causing an injury.

The back of the bibs with the problematic snap U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The bibs come in two-packs pairing blue and red with the snap connecting behind the neck. IKEA sold them in brick-and-mortar stores and via its website in August and September.

Customers should return them to any IKEA store for a refund. For questions, call 888-966-4532.

