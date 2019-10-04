Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Climate Forum at Georgetown University in Washington. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren raked in more cash over the past three months than any of their Democratic rivals. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from the 78-year-old's Las Vegas doctors that said the senator was stable when he arrived Tuesday at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

The doctors, Arturo Marchand, Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said Sanders quickly had two stents placed in a blocked artery in his heart and the rest of his arteries were normal.

The doctors said the rest of his stay before being discharged Friday was "uneventful with good expected progress."

The campaign also released a statement from Sanders where he thanked the doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

"After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," he said.

He was expected to return to Vermont.

Sanders was hospitalized Tuesday after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event.