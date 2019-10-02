World War II-era bomber plane crashes near airport

A World War II-era bomber plane crashed Wednesday just outside New England's second-busiest airport, and a fire-and-rescue operation was underway, official said.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed the crash of the B-17 plane at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut. The airport said in a message on Twitter that it has closed.

A fire with black smoke rose from near the airport as emergency crews responded to the site.

It wasn't clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going, Lamont spokesman Max Reiss said. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

A representative of the group could not immediately confirm any information about the crash but said it would issue a statement.