New bride in wedding dress brawls with cops, goes to jail, Arizona police say

A night on the town celebrating a wedding Saturday ended with the new groom and bride — still in her wedding dress — being booked into jail, The Arizona Republic reports.

Ashley Jordan, 30, and Eric Cordova, 32, face charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after a brawl with police broke out on Whiskey Row, a historic block of bars, restaurants and shops in Prescott, Arizona, KTAR reported.

Four others in their party also face charges in the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. when police responded to reports of a woman in a wedding dress trying to assault an employee at a business, KNXV reported.

As police approached, Cordova tried to intervene, AZ Family reported. An officer restrained him and they both fell to the ground, police say. Others in the party started attacking the officer, and more police arrived to break up the fight, per police.

That’s when police say Jordan pushed an officer and hit an officer in the face, The Arizona Republic reported.

Along with Jordan and Cordova, both of Chino Valley, police also arrested Dustin Trout, 31, of Tempe on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and Amos Puckett, 25, of Nevada on suspicion of obstructing an officer, KNXV reported.

Two others were cited and released on suspicion of disorderly conduct, KTAR reported. Two officers suffered minor injuries in the fight.