AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Subpoenas mark first concrete steps for Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump on Friday, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling legal depositions for other State Department officials.

At the end of a stormy week of revelation and recrimination, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi framed the impeachment inquiry as a somber moment for a divided nation.

"This is no cause for any joy," she said on MSNBC.

At the White House, a senior administration official confirmed a key detail from the unidentified CIA whistleblower who has accused Trump of abusing the power of his office. Trump, for his part, insisted anew that his actions and words have been "perfect" and the whistleblower's complaint might well be the work of "a partisan operative."

The White House acknowledged that a record of the Trump phone call that is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry had been sealed away in a highly classified system at the direction of Trump's National Security Council lawyers.

US ambassador pressed Ukraine corruption fight before ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months before the call that set off an impeachment inquiry, many in the diplomatic community were alarmed by the Trump administration's abrupt removal of a career diplomat from her post as ambassador to Ukraine.

The ambassador's ouster, and the campaign against her that preceded it, are now emerging as a key sequence of events behind a whistleblower's complaint alleging that the president pressured a foreign country to investigate his political rival.

In a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Robert Menendez demanded answers about the ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

"Why was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine recalled in May 2019?" the Democratic senator wrote in a list of questions about what he called the "perversion of U.S. foreign policy" outlined by the whistleblower. "Did you approve that decision?"

Yovanovitch is one of five State Department officials who are to be deposed by the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees about the whistleblower's complaint. The committees also issued a subpoena for documents from Pompeo.

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. judge on Friday blocked new Trump administration rules that would enable the government to keep immigrant children in detention facilities with their parents indefinitely.

U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said the rules conflict with a 1997 settlement agreement that requires the government to release immigrant children caught on the border as quickly as possible to relatives in the U.S. and says they can only be held in facilities licensed by a state.

Gee said the Flores agreement — named for a teenage plaintiff — will remain in place and govern the conditions for all immigrant children in U.S. custody, including those with their parents.

"The agreement has been necessary, relevant, and critical to the public interest in maintaining standards for the detention and release of minors arriving at the United States' borders," the judge wrote in her decision.

"Defendants willingly negotiated and bound themselves to these standards for all minors in its custody, and no final regulations or changed circumstances yet merit termination of the Flores agreement."

China's government, turning 70, tells its story at the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Four days before its communist government's 70th birthday, China on Friday condemned protectionism and unilateralism as "major threats," took not-entirely-subtle shots at U.S. economic policies and proudly pronounced itself "a country that is open and on the move."

With Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending this year's U.N. General Assembly, it fell to Foreign Minister Wang Yi to tell the story of the People's Republic of China at the seven-decade mark. He did so with dispatch and style, plowing through a speech that outlined many of his country's accomplishments, challenges, philosophies and international beefs.

He called China "an anchor of stability for world peace" and much more.

"Seventy years ago, China put an end to a period in modem history in which the country was torn apart and trampled upon. We stood up and became true masters of our country," Wang said.

The current chapter for China, a culture thousands of years old, began on Oct. 1, 1949 when Mao Zedong stood at a microphone atop Tiananmen Square in Beijing and declared a new government in the nation his communist guerrillas took from Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists after a civil war.

Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Joseph Wilson, the former ambassador who set off a political firestorm by disputing U.S. intelligence used to justify the 2003 Iraq invasion, died Friday, according to his ex-wife. He was 69.

Wilson died of organ failure in Santa Fe, said his former wife, Valerie Plame, whose identity as a CIA operative was exposed days after Wilson's criticism of U.S. intelligence that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was attempting to purchase uranium.

The leak of Plame's covert identity was a scandal for the administration of President George W. Bush that led to the conviction of vice presidential aide I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby for lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.

President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

Plame, who is running as a Democrat for Congress — in part as a Trump adversary — called Wilson "a true American hero, a patriot, and had the heart of a lion." Plame and Wilson moved to Santa Fe in 2007 to raise twin children and divorced in 2017.

US probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.

Most of the 800 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn't know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.

"The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products," said the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat.

So far, investigators have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But officials say patients have mentioned the name Dank Vapes most frequently. Many of the people who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they used prefilled THC cartridges sold in Dank Vapes packaging.

"It's a generic product name that doesn't really tie back to one store or one distributor," said Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Poignant New Year for Jewish community scarred by massacre

There will be some differences — and some constants — over the coming days as the New Light congregation observes Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, for the first time since three of its members were among 11 Jews killed by a gunman nearly a year ago at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The man who last year blew New Light's shofar, the ram's horn trumpet traditionally sounded to welcome the High Holy Days, was among those killed. Richard Gottfried, 65, a dentist nearing retirement, was one of the congregation's mainstays in reading the haftara, a biblical passage that follows the Torah reading.

In Gottfried's place, the shofar will be blown this year by the congregation's rabbi, Jonathan Perlman. And the venue for the services will not be the Tree of Life synagogue, the site of the massacre. All three congregations that shared space there have been worshipping at neighboring synagogues since the attack on Oct. 27, 2018.

However, Perlman's wife, writer Beth Kissileff, said the congregation plans no changes in the substance of its services over the two-day holiday that starts Sunday evening.

"I feel conducting Rosh Hashana prayers as we have in the past is a form of spiritual resistance," Kissileff said. "Part of our defiance of what the shooter was trying to do is to conduct our religious lives with as much normality as possible."

Decorum prevails as nations at odds take each other on

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan and India sparred over Kashmir, Russia chided the West and said its influence in world affairs was diminishing and China's top diplomat warned that unilateralism and protectionism "are posing major threats to the international order" — a veiled reference to its ongoing tariff war with the United States.

Nations at odds with each other didn't shy away from taking gibes Friday as their leaders took to the podium on the fourth day of the annual U.N. General Assembly. Decorum prevailed, but that didn't mean they were playing nice.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, pointedly accused Indian leader Narendra Modi of "cruelty" in the Muslim-majority region and warned of catastrophe if the two nuclear-armed nations tumbled into war.

As protesters for both sides shouted outside the U.N. compound in New York City, Khan said the actions of Modi's government in the Indian portion of the disputed mountainous region of Kashmir were shortsighted and could end in a bloodbath.

"I picture myself (if) I'm a Kashmiri," he said. "I've been locked up for 55 days. There've been rapes, (the) Indian army going into homes, soldiers. Would I want this humiliation? Would I want to pick up a gun?"

Greta: Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened

TORONTO (AP) — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg said Friday she doesn't understand why grown-ups and world leaders would mock children and teens for acting on science, responding to attacks on her campaign as students conducted a second wave of global protests demanding action on climate change.

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump and others who have mocked her, the 16-year-old activist said they likely feel their world view and interests are being threatened by climate activism.

"We've become too loud for people to handle so people want to silence us," she said at a rally in Montreal after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "We should also take that as a compliment."

The youth climate movement has drawn criticism from some who accuse the students of overreacting and say they would be better off going to school. In an apparent sarcastic jibe at Thunberg this week following her haranguing of world leaders, Trump tweeted: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Instead of addressing Trump by name, she said Friday that she didn't "understand why grown-ups would choose to mock children and teenagers for just communicating and acting on the science when they could do something good instead."

Dallas cop says she wishes neighbor had killed her instead

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer broke her silence Friday about the night she killed a young accountant who lived in the apartment right above hers, telling jurors that she has to live with the guilt every day and that she wished their roles were reversed.

Amber Guyger tearfully told the packed courtroom at her murder trial that she was sorry for killing 26-year-old Botham Jean last September, explaining that she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. But during cross-examination, prosecutors cast doubt on Guyger's grief, wondered why she didn't call for backup instead of confronting Jean and questioned her attempts to save his life.

Guyger, 31, repeatedly apologized for killing Jean as she spoke publicly for the first time about the events of that night.

"I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day," she said as she looked across the courtroom at Jean's family.

Guyger, who was fired after the shooting, said she wished "he was the one with the gun" and had killed her, instead. "I never wanted to take an innocent person's life. And I'm so sorry. This is not about hate. It's about being scared that night," she said.