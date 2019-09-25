AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Dems take up impeachment drive, say Trump betrayed his oath

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection effort. Pelosi said Tuesday such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared, "No one is above the law."

The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party's most direct and consequential confrontation with the Republican president, injects deep uncertainty into the 2020 election campaign and tests anew the nation's constitutional system of checks and balances.

Trump, who thrives on combat, has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party will bolster rather than diminish his political support.

Meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, he previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"

Trump says impeachment drive is a plus, yet tweets with fury

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-eight floors above Manhattan, President Donald Trump watched his legacy change and his political future grow more uncertain.

The president, back in his hometown of New York for the U.N. General Assembly, was taking "executive time" at his Trump Tower penthouse late Tuesday afternoon when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry against him. Pelosi's move increases the odds that Trump will become the third U.S. president to be impeached.

It was a step more than 2½ years in the making, and one that moves the president farther down the path of self-styled political martyrdom.

The product of Trump's norm-breaking presidency and Democrats' lingering anger over the outcome of the 2016 election, the impeachment inquiry has largely been welcomed by the president's advisers, who believe it could backfire against Democrats. The president himself said the move could help his electoral chances, but he reacted in the moment with a cascade of angry tweets that accused Democrats of engaging in "a witch hunt" and "presidential harassment."

A short time earlier, as word of Pelosi's decision first emerged, an agitated Trump sized up the politics of the moment and the developments that have quickly enveloped his presidency since it was revealed that a whistleblower complaint accused him of pressuring the leader of Ukraine to dig up damaging material about political foe Joe Biden's family.

UK lawmakers to return to Parliament amid political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are returning to the House of Commons on Wednesday following the bombshell Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament.

The historic move backed Parliament's sovereignty and slapped down what justices viewed as an effort by Johnson to squelch debate on Brexit. The prime minister is hurrying back to London after cutting short a trip to the U.N. General Assembly amid demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

In New York, Johnson brushed aside questions about whether he would resign, said he "strongly" disagreed with the court decision and suggested he might try to suspend Parliament for a second time. Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the government "respected" the court decision but refused to apologize for breaking the law.

"I think it's important to stress that while the Supreme Court was clear, there is a respectable legal opinion that disagrees with that view," Gove told the BBC. "It's perfectly possible in a democracy to say you respect a judgment and will comply with the judgment, but you also note that there are a range of views about the appropriateness of a particular course of action."

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn countered that Johnson should say he was sorry to the public and to Queen Elizabeth II for telling her that Parliament should be suspended. The suspension would have limited debate before Britain's scheduled Oct. 31 departure from the European Union.

New climate report: Oceans rising faster, ice melting more

NEW YORK (AP) — Climate change is making the world's oceans warm, rise, lose oxygen and get more acidic at an ever-faster pace, while melting even more ice and snow, a grim international science assessment concludes.

But that's nothing compared to what Wednesday's special United Nations-affiliated oceans and ice report says is coming if global warming doesn't slow down: three feet of sea rise by the end of the century, much fewer fish, weakening ocean currents, even less snow and ice, stronger and wetter hurricanes, and nastier El Ninos.

"The oceans and the icy parts of the world are in big trouble and that means we're all in big trouble, too," said one of the report's lead authors, Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University. "The changes are accelerating."

These changes will not just hurt the 71% of the world covered in oceans or the 10% covered in ice and snow, but it will harm people, plants, animals, food, societies, infrastructure and the global economy, according to the special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The oceans absorb more than 90% of the excess heat from carbon pollution in the air, as well as much of the carbon dioxide itself. The seas warm more slowly than the air but trap the heat longer with bigger side effects — and the report links these waters with Earth's snow and ice, called the cryosphere, because their futures are interconnected.

Johnson: 'Terrifying limbless chickens' but little Brexit

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Things the beleaguered British prime minister said in his astonishing speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday night: "Pink-eyed Terminators from the future." ''Terrifying limbless chickens." ''Your fridge will beep for more cheese."

Things Boris Johnson didn't address with any substance: Brexit (though he mentioned it in a quip). The British court ruling earlier in the day that said he acted illegally by dissolving Parliament. The take-no-prisoners politics that some say are threatening his premiership and undermining his influence as Britain's leader.

Many didn't know what to expect Tuesday after the court ruling came down hours before Johnson's inaugural U.N. General Assembly speech as prime minister.

But it's safe to say few anticipated what he dramatically and energetically delivered: a caffeinated screed about the damage that technology can do if misused — and the glories it can hand humanity if it is delivered properly.

In his notably energetic speech, which ended after 10 p.m. as more than 12 hours of U.N. speeches were inching to their end, Johnson said he was optimistic about technology's future — if humanity finds "the right balance between freedom and control."

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Plácido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.

Domingo had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season premiere of Verdi's "Macbeth" on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the AP reported that numerous women had accused him of inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast.

The Met had been under increasing pressure to cancel Domingo's appearances, but general manager Peter Gelb reiterated to performers after a dress rehearsal Saturday that the opera house was awaiting results of investigations by the LA Opera, where Domingo has been general director since 2003, and the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union that represents various opera staff.

Domingo, who had sung in rehearsals, issued a statement saying his Met career was over after what the company said was 706 performances as a singer, plus 169 as a conductor.

"I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years," the star said. "While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of 'Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes.

What now? Migrants disembark in Europe to uncertain future

MESSINA, Sicily (AP) — As the weary passengers aboard a rescue ship approached Sicily at the end of an agonizing journey from North Africa, 30-year-old Seke Awa called a friend back in Libya the moment she got cellphone reception.

"I told her we are on the big boat and sent her courage, that she needs to have hope. One day her suffering may end," said Awa, a native of Cameroon. "She was crying."

A total of 182 people, rescued a week ago from fragile boats off Libya's coast, arrived in Italy on Tuesday, filled with excitement and hope, but also myriad questions about what comes next.

Will they be allowed to stay in Europe? If so, in which country? And will they have a choice? Can they go to school even if they are adults? How much does a SIM card cost?

Nelson Oyedele, 37, said he fled violence and poverty in Nigeria with his wife and four small children.

Workers, car owners, dealers and GM feel pinch from strike

DETROIT (AP) — As the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors stretches into a second week, it's not just the company and striking workers getting pinched.

With many replacement part warehouses shut down, dealers are beginning to run short of components to repair cars, trucks and SUVs. And companies that make auto parts are also starting to see work slow down. Dealer inventory of new vehicles is holding up but starting to get depleted on a few models.

Meanwhile, GM is losing millions of dollars and has been forced to close one Canadian factory and send workers home at another. The 49,000 striking workers are going to have to get by on $250 per week in strike pay.

This doesn't even include the restaurants and other businesses around the more than 30 U.S. factories that have been closed due to the strike. And the longer the strike lasts, the worse it will get for everyone.

Here's a look at the ripple effects of the strike as bargaining continues:

Al Franken to make return on weekly SiriusXM radio show

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Franken, who resigned his U.S. Senate seat in 2017 amid sexual misconduct charges, will re-emerge into the public sphere on Saturday when he starts a new weekly radio show on the SiriusXM satellite service.

The Minnesota Democrat is perhaps the most prominent public figure felled by the #MeToo movement to step back into public life. He said he has no plans to return to politics, but as an author, former "Air America" radio host and "Saturday Night Live" writer and comedian, he's returning to a realm he inhabited before becoming a senator.

"I miss the Senate a lot but I'm not there so I want to be a voice," he said in an interview. Of the public's acceptance, he said "a lot of that will depend on me and whether folks think what I'm saying is important and fun at the same time."

The one-hour interview show with figures from politics, entertainment and other fields will air Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET on the Sirius Progress channel, with replays available on demand. Comic Chris Rock will be the first guest, with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comic Patton Oswalt lined up for future shows.

Franken said he's been talking for a few months with Sirius about the show, the conversations an outgrowth of a podcast he's been hosting.

McDonald's enlists Alexa and Google to help with its hiring

Want a job at McDonald's? Just ask your smartphone.

Starting Wednesday, McDonald's Corp. will let job seekers start an application by using voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant.

If users say, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's," Alexa will ask which country they want to work in and play McDonald's catchy "I'm lovin' it" jingle. After that, users can share their phone number and get a link to continue the application process. Alexa also shares some facts about working for the company, such as how it can lead to jobs in other fields.

The function is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. McDonald's is also exploring adding the feature in other markets. It's not yet available through Apple's Siri.

The move is an unusual one. While some job recruitment companies have built voice-recognition systems on Google and Amazon's platforms, but both companies say McDonald's is the first direct employer to use its platform in this way. McDonald's developed the technology itself.