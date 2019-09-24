AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."

The impeachment inquiry, after months of investigations by House Democrats of the Trump administration, sets up the party's most direct and consequential confrontation with the president, injects deep uncertainty into the 2020 election campaign and tests anew the nation's constitutional system of checks and balances.

Trump, who thrives on combat, has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party will bolster rather than diminish his political support.

Meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, he previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: "PRESIDENTIAL HARRASSMENT!"

Trump, Ukraine reports spurred freshmen to back impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rookie Democratic lawmaker caught House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eye as the two women brushed past each other in a marbled Capitol hallway. Neither slowed her step. But over her shoulder, Pelosi flashed Rep. Elissa Slotkin a thumbs-up and said, "Congratulations."

"Thank you!" Slotkin responded.

The lightning-quick moment, just before noon, was just what it seemed: a high-five of sorts between Pelosi and one of the vulnerable Democratic freshmen who were, for the first time, getting behind formal impeachment proceedings against the nation's 45th president.

Slotkin of Michigan and six other freshman Democrats with national security backgrounds had called for Trump's impeachment from the pages of The Washington Post only the night before, most for the first time, over reports that he had pressured Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden's son.

"It was a red line," said Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, another of the column's co-authors.

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.

Domingo had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season premiere of Verdi's "Macbeth" on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the AP reported that numerous women had accused him of inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast.

The Met had been under increasing pressure to cancel Domingo's six scheduled appearances, but general manager Peter Gelb reiterated to performers after a dress rehearsal Saturday that the opera house was awaiting results of investigations by the LA Opera, where Domingo has been general director since 2003, and the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union that represents various opera staff.

Domingo, who had sung in rehearsals, issued a statement saying his Met career was over after what the company said was 706 performances as a singer, plus 169 as a conductor.

"I made my debut at the Metropolitan Opera at the age of 27 and have sung at this magnificent theater for 51 consecutive, glorious years," the star said. "While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of 'Macbeth' would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes.

UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders Tuesday of the looming risk of the world splitting in two, with the United States and China creating rival internets, currency, trade, financial rules "and their own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies."

In his annual "state of the world address" to the General Assembly's gathering of heads of state and government, Guterres said the risk "may not yet be large, but it is real."

"We must do everything possible to avert the great fracture and maintain a universal system, a universal economy with universal respect for international law; a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions," he told presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers from the U.N.'s 193 member states.

Guterres painted a grim picture of a deeply divided and anxious planet facing a climate crisis, "the alarming possibility of armed conflict in the Gulf," spreading terrorism, rising populism and "exploding" inequality.

His speech was followed by the traditional first speaker — Brazil, represented by its new president, Jair Bolsonaro — and the United States, represented by President Donald Trump.

Another fine mess: Brexit-dogged Johnson's UN trip goes awry

NEW YORK (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in New York this week on a speedy Royal Air Force jet, bringing his vision of a post-Brexit "Global Britain" to the United Nations.

Then he sat on the tarmac for more than an hour. The captain informed passengers that another VIP's plane was occupying the stand. It was the first hint that Johnson's trip to the U.N.'s General Assembly might not run entirely smoothly.

The annual gathering — a diplomatic-media bear pit where scores of world leaders compete for attention in the middle of a teeming, gridlocked Manhattan — can be a daunting experience for new leaders. But for Johnson it could have been something of a respite: a chance to leave the melodrama of Britain's stalled departure from the European Union behind for 72 hours, show a Brexit-befuddled world that Britain is still a serious global player and cement his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

That was never going to be easy, and it got spectacularly harder on Tuesday, when the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted illegally when he suspended Parliament just weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31. The 11 justices ruled the suspension "unlawful, void and of no effect."

Absorbing the news before dawn at a luxury New York hotel, Johnson's advisers were taken aback. The damning, unanimous ruling was much worse for the government than they had hoped.

Hardy scientists trek to Venezuela's last glacier amid chaos

MERIDA, Venezuela (AP) — Blackouts shut off the refrigerators where the scientists keep their lab samples. Gas shortages mean they sometimes have to work from home. They even reuse sheets of paper to record field data because fresh supplies are so scarce.

As their country falls apart, a hardy team of scientists in Venezuela is determined to transcend the political and economic turmoil to record what happens as the country's last glacier vanishes.

Temperatures are warming faster at the Earth's higher elevations than in lowlands, and scientists predict that the glacier — an ice sheet in the Andes Mountains — could be gone within two decades.

"If we left and came back in 20 years, we would have missed it," says Luis Daniel Llambí, a mountain ecologist at the University of the Andes in Mérida.

Scientists say Venezuela will be the first country in South America to lose all its glaciers.

Executive gets 4 months for bribing son's way into USC

BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles business executive was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.

Devin Sloane, 53, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the second parent sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Sloane to perform 500 hours of community service over two years of supervised release and pay a fine of $95,000.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents depicting his son as an international water polo star even though he had never played the sport. He bought water polo gear online, investigators found, and staged action photos of his son in the family's swimming pool.

Sloane is a graduate of USC and founder of the Los Angeles water systems company AquaTecture.

Slow-moving TS Karen drops heavy rain over Puerto Rico, USVI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Karen drenched the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday as it bore down on an earthquake-shaken Puerto Rico still scarred by a hurricane two years ago.

Heavy squalls were expected to hit some areas of the U.S. territories overnight as the storm moved slowly over the region and headed to open waters.

Forecasters said the heaviest rains would affect Puerto Rico's southern and eastern region from 8 p.m. Tuesday to about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The worst is yet to come," said Elmer Román, secretary of the island's Department of Public Safety.

U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said late Tuesday evening that Karen had already caused some mudslides in the territory and warned people to remain inside.

Massachusetts temporarily banning sale of vaping products

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts declared a public health emergency Tuesday and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state, apparently the first action of its kind in the nation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's order was quickly approved by the state Public Health Council and applies to all vaping products and devices. The ban, though temporary, is broader than moves in at least two states, Michigan and New York, to ban only vape flavors.

His announcement came amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths.

The administration said that as of Tuesday, 61 cases of potential cases of lung disease related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping in Massachusetts had been reported to the state.

Three confirmed cases and two probable Massachusetts cases of vaping-associated pulmonary disease have been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WeWork CEO stepping aside amid questions about company

WeWork's charismatic but controversial CEO is stepping aside from the communal office-space company he founded, another moment of reckoning between the fast-growing startup and its disenchanted investors.

The New York-based company said Tuesday that Adam Neumann will be replaced by two co-CEOs: Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, formerly vice chairman. Neumann will remain on its board as non-executive chairman.

WeWork's meteoric growth and carefully designed spaces with cool offerings like free beer and meditation classes gave it the aura of yet another tech company led by a magnetic personality. It was initially valued at $47 billion by private investors.

But Wall Street began raising questions after the company delayed a planned initial public offering earlier this month. The company was having trouble drumming up interest in the offering after revealing massive losses in its IPO filings. WeWork's revenue rose sharply to $1.8 billion in 2018, but the company lost $1.6 billion the same year.

WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who can't afford permanent office space. But with location operating expenses — mostly rent — amounting to some 80% of revenue, it has been heavily reliant on cash infusions from its private investors.