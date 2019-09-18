California Democratic donor charged with running drug house

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2010 file photo Ed Buck makes a campaign appearance for Meg Whitman, not shown, then a Republican candidate for governor of California, in Los Angeles. The prominent California Democratic donor, Buck, has been charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses. Prosecutors allege Buck provided the meth that killed two men who were found in his apartment in 2017 and this January. AP Photo

A prominent California Democratic donor has been charged with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses.

Edward Buck was charged Tuesday and prosecutors are asking that he be held on $4 million bail. They're calling Buck "a violent, dangerous sexual predator" who offered drugs, money and shelter to mainly addicted and homeless men in exchange for participating in sexual fetishes, including administering dangerous drug doses.

Prosecutors allege Buck provided the meth that killed two men who were found in his apartment in 2017 and this January. They claim he personally injected drugs into a man who survived an overdose this month.

Buck has donated tens of thousands of dollars to campaigns of California candidates, including Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Messages to his lawyer seeking comment weren't immediately returned.