Pyro equipment bursts into flames on sideline at Titans-Colts game in Tennessee
A piece of equipment went up in flames before the Titans-Colts game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, media outlets report.
A pyrotechnics machine, used during player introductions, caught on fire on the sideline at the corner of the end zone near where the players come out, according to ESPN.
The machine malfunctioned and started shooting flames horizontally instead of vertically, ESPN reported, and the corner of the field was evacuated.
Grounds crew quickly put the fire out, and no one was injured, according to WKRN.
Despite the incident, the noon game still started on time, the Tennessean reported.
Social media users caught the incident on video.
