‘Record player’ searches on Google surge after Biden brings them up at Dems’ debate

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden brought up record players at Thursday’s Democratic debate, and judging from a surge in Google search interest, people at home had some questions about the now-outdated devices.

“Make sure you have the record player on at night,” Biden said while talking about tips for raising children.

Biden made the comment while speaking about how social workers should go into homes to help new parents figure out “how to raise their children.”

Here’s how search interest spiked in the moments after the comment:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Screen grab from Google

Biden’s comment was also mocked on Twitter.

Most damaging two words of the Dem debate: "record player." — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 13, 2019

Yep. Record player. If elected, every home will have a coal-oil lamp, a washboard, a cast-iron kettle, and a new set of horseshoes! You go Joe...remember: Joe 30330! https://t.co/KXEbsGd4M9 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 13, 2019

Ten of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination met in Houston on Thursday for the third debate of the primary race. ABC hosted the primetime event at Texas Southern University, streaming the debate for free on the network’s website.

Candidates qualified for the debate by meeting polling and donor thresholds, which were higher this time than in the last two rounds of debates. The earlier debates featured more candidates, which meant the contenders were split into two groups and debated on two separate nights.

Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont were the candidates on the stage in Houston who have done the best in recent polling.

Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also made the cut for Thursday’s debate, as well as former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang.