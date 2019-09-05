Man tracks lost iPhone to strangers’ home, then shoots at the family, Missouri cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say a Missouri man turned himself in after he showed up at a home in Elsberry looking for a lost iPhone and fired a gun, per KSDK5.

After knocking on the door and asking the homeowner if he could search the property and was told no 26-year-old Tyler Dahmer continued to scavenge homeowner Ami Poole’s property, according to KMOV4.

Poole, according to the Lincon County Sheriff’s Office, , said Dahmer’s GMC truck was parked in front of her home along Fifth Street. While she did not allow him to search her yard, she did tell him he could look for the iPhone in the “public alley behind their residence but to stay off the property” because of her dogs.

Dahmer’s initial request was denied by Poole, however, that did not stop him, police say. He knocked again at her door, but she did not answer, she told KMOV4.

Because she did not answer her door, Dahmer “walked back to the truck, took out a handgun, fired it toward the residence and drove off,” the sheriff’s department said.

He subsequently turned himself in to Lincoln County Sheriff deputies on Wednesday, the sheriff’s department wrote in a news release.

Dahmer told police he was “looking for a friend’s lost iPhone and the coordinates came back to the victim’s residence in Elsberry,” according to the sheriff’s office. “While there, he allegedly became upset with the victim when she told him the iPhone was not there.”

He told police he returned to his vehicle and fired a .45 caliber “round into the air from the driver’s side window toward the victim’s home,” the sheriff’s department said.

Sheriff deputies said they “recovered the handgun from his grandfather’s home in St. Charles County and recovered a spent shell casing from within the GMC truck.”

Deputies say Dahmer’s history with unlawful usage of firearms is extensive.

“Prosecutors charged Dahmer with felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon and he is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail,” the sheriff’s department wrote. He has a $20,000 bond.