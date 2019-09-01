Hurricane Dorian now a Cat 5 as it continues its western crawl toward the Florida coast

Hurricane Dorian closes in on northern Bahamas A dangerous Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter the normally idyllic islands with fierce winds, pounding waves and torrential rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A dangerous Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the northern Bahamas, threatening to batter the normally idyllic islands with fierce winds, pounding waves and torrential rain.

Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it neared the Abaco Islands in northern Bahamas.

The 8 a.m. Sunday advisory by the National Hurricane Center placed the hurricane 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, near latitude 26.5 north and 76.5 west. The storm continues to creep west at eight mph and is expected to near the Florida east coast sometime between late Monday and Tuesday night.

While the National Hurricane Center was still predicting Florida would avoid a direct hit, the latest advisory put more of the coast into the cone.

A tropical storm watch was extended to Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise, Tamarac, Coral Springs and Coconut Creek. Those Broward municipalities could expect wind gusts of 39-73 mph by Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for coastal areas reaching north from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian. Those areas could get sustained winds of 39-73 mph by Monday.

The shift in track puts the hurricane about 50 miles closer to the Florida coast. The eye of the storm would remain 70 miles offshore, but the closer proximity leaves Florida more vulnerable to slight wobbles in the hurricane’s path.

If the storm continues its current path and speed, its eye would be near Jupiter in 48 hours.

The long drift over the Bahamas will also mean days of higher surf along the Florida coast, raising the risk of major beach erosion along the entire coast.

“Since Dorian is forecast to slow down and turn northward as it approaches the coast, life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast by the middle part of this week,” the 8 a.m. public advisory says. “Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local government officials.”

The slight shift was the result of new computer models that suggested Dorian, which is still expected to strengthen during the day, would meander over the northwest Bahamas for the next few days and drift closer to the Florida coast before turning north. The timing of that turn will make a huge difference in how badly the hurricane impacts for the state.

Forecasters and emergency planners had warned for several days about getting too comfortable with encouraging model runs. As Gov. Ron DeSantis cautioned at a Saturday bight briefing, residents should not take the fierce and still-strengthening system lightly. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said at a Saturday night briefing.

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Tropical storm winds should start to hit the Bahamas Sunday morning with hurricane force winds smashing the northwestern Bahamas later Sunday, bringing a 15 to 20 foot storm surge and life-threatening flash floods to parts of Grand Bahama Island through Monday.

