Parts of Vermont Capitol on lockdown after weapon report

Some state government buildings are on lockdown in Vermont's Capitol complex after a report of a person with a weapon.

State buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole tells WCAX News that there was a report from a member of the public that someone was seen going into the building that houses the tax department with what appeared to be a long gun.

The state Department of Human Resources put out a statement saying, "our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger." It didn't provide more details.

Tim Charland is an investigator with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He says the Capitol complex in Montpelier and buildings in its vicinity are closed.

Police are searching a building and evacuating employees. Some streets are blocked off.