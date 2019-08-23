David Koch, Wichita son who influenced American industry, philanthropy and politics, has died

David Koch leaves his political and business roles citing health reasons David Koch retired from his post at Koch Industries because of deteriorating health, Koch Industries chairman and CEO Charles Koch said in a letter to employees June 5, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Koch retired from his post at Koch Industries because of deteriorating health, Koch Industries chairman and CEO Charles Koch said in a letter to employees June 5, 2018.

David Koch, who along with his brother Charles ran Koch Industries for decades and became a household name in American politics, has died.

Koch was 79. Koch Industries said in a statement he died “after many years of fighting various illnesses.” A friend of the family said Koch died Thursday night and had been able to visit Charles last week.

Koch was born in Wichita and had lived in New York City. He was an executive at Koch Industries until he retired in 2018 amid declining health. The company is central to Wichita, where it employs more than 3,000 people along with 120,000 employees worldwide.

Along with Charles, David Koch was very active politically, helping fund a variety of political advocacy groups. He was also a philanthropist, donating millions to the arts.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” Charles Koch said in a statement.

Charles Koch said that David had been diagnosed 27 years ago with advanced prostate cancer. But a combination of doctors and state-of-the-art medications “and his own stubbornness” kept the cancer at bay.

“We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result,” Charles Koch said.

David Koch is survived by his wife, Julia Koch, and three children.

“While we mourn the loss of our hero, we remember his iconic laughter, insatiable curiosity, and gentle heart,” the family said in a joint statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman from Wichita, praised Koch’s achievements.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of David Koch. He was a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American. I send my prayers to the Koch family during this difficult time,” Pompeo said in a tweet.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican, said he was saddened by Koch’s death.

“We send our condolences to his family and are thankful for his long history of advancing free market principles, creating jobs and philanthropy in Wichita and throughout the world,” Estes said.

Born in Wichita

David Koch was born May 3, 1940, in Wichita, to Fred and Mary Koch. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned degrees in chemical engineering and played basketball.

For decades, he held MIT’s single-game scoring record in basketball, with 41 points.

By 1970, Koch joined Koch Engineering as a technical services manager. Within just a few years, he ascended into the ranks of company executives, becoming president of Koch Engineering (now Koch Chemical Engineering Group) in 1979.

David Koch served as executive vice president and a board member of Koch Industries until stepping down in June 2018. He was also chairman and CEO of Koch Chemical Technology Group — a subsidiary of Koch Industries — until his retirement.

Koch politics

In 1980, Koch was the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential candidate. The party platform opposed welfare and supported tax cuts. It also opposed discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

The ticket got 921,128 votes — 1.06 percent of the nationwide popular vote. No Libertarian presidential ticket would get more votes until 2012.

In 1984, Charles Koch and Rich Fink founded what would become Americans for Prosperity. David was a “committed supporter,” according to an official Koch Industries obituary. The organization, through its chapters across the country, has pushed free-market policies that minimize regulation.

In the years that followed, the brothers developed a network of groups to advance their political causes, which were often libertarian.

David and Charles Koch had given more $100 million to political causes by 2010, according to The New Yorker. Their extensive giving to political causes that were often aligned with the Republican Party gave the brothers reputations as influencers of American politics.

“David Koch believed in individualism — that everyone should be free —which is at the heart of the American dream,” former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said.

David Koch also found common cause with liberals at times. The brothers’ embrace of criminal justice reform grabbed the attention of Democrats. He also supported same-sex marriage before it was legalized nationwide.

The brothers were at odds with President Donald Trump. The Kochs opposed the president’s trade and tariff policies and David Koch did not support Trump in the 2016 election.

In 2018, Trump called the brothers a “total joke in real Republican circles.” At the time, the Koch Network said Koch supports policies “that help all people improve their lives.”

Philanthropic causes

Beyond politics, David Koch also gave millions to philanthropic causes, ultimately pledging or contributing more than $1.3 billion to cancer research, medicine, the arts and other charitable causes.

He gave some of his largest donations to medical research centers and other facilities. MIT’s Institute for Integrative Cancer Research bears his name.

Wichita also bears his mark. David and Julia Koch, who he married in 1996, contributed to the Mary R. Koch Arts Center.

“He believed he had a responsibility to a world that had given him so many opportunities to succeed,” David Koch’s family said in a statement. “David’s philanthropic dedication to education, the arts and cancer research will have a lasting impact on innumerable lives — and that we will cherish forever.”

Bryan Lowry contributed reporting