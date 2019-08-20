21-month-old left in car for hours found dead outside daycare, Mississippi cops say

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

A 21-month-old boy was found dead in a car outside a daycare center in Mississippi, police say.

Booneville police responded Friday afternoon to Mighty Cubs Daycare and learned a child had been left inside a vehicle, police said Monday. The facility “shares a parking lot” with an adult daycare center, according to police.

When officers arrived they found the baby in the car was dead, police said.

The child had been left in a car for several hours at a workplace earlier that day before getting to the parking lot around 5 p.m., according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The high temperature on Friday in Booneville was 91 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

Police determined neither daycare facility had anything to do with “the events that led to the death of the child.”

The baby’s body was sent to the medical examiner in Jackson, and police are continuing to investigate.

Booneville is in northern Mississippi, more than 200 miles from Jackson.