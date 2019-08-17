National

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press

A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds. In the past week, authorities in Portland have arrested a half-dozen members of right-wing groups on charges related to violence at previous politically motivated rallies as the liberal city braces for potential clashes between far-right groups and self-described anti-fascists who violently oppose them.
PORTLAND, Ore.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in Portland, Oregon, to help police with a right-wing rally Saturday that's expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.

Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally.

Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups, including the leader of Patriot Prayer, in the run-up to the event on charges related to past protests.

The rally is organized by Proud Boys, who are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

