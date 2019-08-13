Dayton gunman’s friend due in court on gun-related charge

This August 2019 photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows the firearm used by Connor Betts in a mass shooting in a popular entertainment district on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week's mass shooting.

But authorities say there's not any evidence that Connor Betts' longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.