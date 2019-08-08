AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso late in the day after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him, but the White House said the couple met with hospital staff and first responders and spent time with wounded survivors and their families.

Trump told them he was "with them," said press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "Everybody received him very warmly. Everybody was very, very excited to see him." Trump said the same about his reception in the few moments he spoke with the media at a 911 call center in El Paso.

But outside Dayton's Miami Valley Hospital, at least 200 protesters gathered, blaming Trump's incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control. Some said Trump was not welcome in their city. There were Trump supporters, as well.

In El Paso, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke spoke to several hundred people at a separate gathering. O'Rourke, a potential Democratic 2020 presidential rival, has blistered Trump as a racist instigator, but he also told those in his audience the open way the people of his hometown treat each other could be "the example to the United States of America."

___

Mass shootings so far this year almost reach 2018 levels

SEATTLE (AP) — Just seven months into 2019, the U.S. has experienced almost as many mass killings as occurred in all of 2018.

Back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio brought the total number of mass killings so far this year to 23, leaving 131 people dead. There were 25 mass killings in 2018, claiming 140 lives, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today.

The database tracks every mass killing dating back to 2006, and the El Paso and Dayton massacres had traits that were similar to many earlier incidents. That includes shooting a family member while carrying out a mass killing, which happened in Dayton; the young age of the perpetrators; and the tendency of the shooters to commit suicide or get killed by police.

Here are some takeaways:

OVERALL NUMBERS

___

Biden: Trump 'fanning the flames of white supremacy'

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of "fanning the flames of white supremacy" in his most aggressive attack yet on the character of the man he would like to defeat in 2020.

"Trump offers no moral leadership," Biden declared in Burlington, Iowa. The president "seems to have no interest in unifying the nation."

Biden's remarks, which have been echoed in some form by most of the Democratic presidential candidates, signaled how sharp and bitter the nation's cultural and political divides will be on the long road to Election Day.

They also marked a moment of unity for Biden and his presidential rivals, who have turned on each other in recent weeks. But on Wednesday, they were nearly unanimous in their support of an aggressive plan to confront gun violence just days after another series of mass shootings elevated the issue to the forefront of the party's presidential primary.

Virtually all of them vowed to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, while some, like Cory Booker, called for requiring all gun owners to obtain licenses.

___

Largest US immigration raids in a decade net 680 arrests

MORTON, Miss. (AP) — U.S. immigration officials raided seven Mississippi chicken processing plants Wednesday, arresting 680 mostly Latino workers in the largest workplace sting in at least a decade.

The raids, planned months ago, happened just hours before President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, the majority-Latino border city where a man linked to an online screed about a "Hispanic invasion" was charged in a shooting that left 22 people dead.

"On a day when we seek unifying words and acts to heal the nation's broken heart, President Trump allows so many families and communities to be torn apart," said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

About 600 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fanned out across the plants operated by five companies, surrounding the perimeters to prevent workers from fleeing.

In Morton, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the capital of Jackson, workers filled three buses — two for men and one for women — at a Koch Foods Inc. plant.

___

Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Wednesday they believe two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man have been found dead in dense brush in northern Manitoba.

Authorities located two male bodies and are confident they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy. She said an autopsy will confirm their identities and causes of death.

Critical evidence found last week when police discovered items directly linked to the suspects on the shoreline of the Nelson River helped locate the bodies, MacLatchy said. Following that discovery, authorities were able to narrow down the search.

Police sent in specialized teams and began searching high-probability areas. On Wednesday morning, police located the two bodies within 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from where the items were found and approximately 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from where they left a burnt-out vehicle on July 22.

"We are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," MacLatchy said.

___

Puerto Rico braces for more protests against latest governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Ricans braced for more political turmoil Thursday as the third governor in a week took charge of this U.S. territory still divided over who should lead the economically struggling island of 3.2 million people.

The swearing in of Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez as governor was expected to spur renewed protests since many Puerto Ricans see her as an extension of Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned the governorship after weeks of street demonstrations demanding his removal.

Vázquez sought to calm the anger in a televised statement late Wednesday, saying she feels the pain Puerto Ricans have experienced in recent weeks and vowing to unify the island and bring much needed stability.

"We have all felt the anxiety provoked by the instability and uncertainty," she said. "Faced with this enormous challenge and with God ahead, I take a step forward with no interest other than serving the people as I have done my whole life."

Vázquez, who has worked in the government for more than 30 years, stepped into the position Wednesday when Puerto Rico's Supreme Court declared that the assumption of the office on Friday by Rosselló's pick, Pedro Pierluisi, was unconstitutional.

___

Why a US-China deal that once looked close now seems far off

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal seemed so close.

As recently as May, the Trump administration and China seemed on the verge of resolving their dispute over Beijing's combative trade policies.

Then it all collapsed. A cease-fire, declared by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in June, failed to stick.

Now, global financial markets are shaking and central banks across the world are trying to cushion their economies from the worst by slashing interest rates — all in the expectation that a trade war between the world's two biggest economies will continue to rage, probably through the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"The U.S.-China trade talks are in serious trouble," said Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute. "There is less and less trust on both sides, coupled with a growing sense in both Washington and Beijing that they may be better off without a deal, at least for the time being."

___

Fox's Carlson calls white supremacy 'a hoax.'

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson faced criticism Wednesday for declaring white supremacy "a hoax," the same day President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, after a white gunman who had written an anti-Hispanic rant killed 22 people.

Carlson has faced criticism before for his commentary, including a statement that immigration has made America dirtier. His remarks Tuesday came with the nation rubbed raw by two weekend mass shootings and increased concerns by law enforcement officials about violence attached to white nationalism.

"He has used his platform to push out prejudice," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. "I think it's disgusting and I don't think it deserves a place on a major news network."

Fox News Channel representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Carlson's prime-time show routinely draws more than 3 million viewers on weeknights, second only to Sean Hannity on Fox News. Episodes of his program landed among the Nielsen company's list of Top 20 shows last week for both broadcast and cable television.

___

Is pot safe when pregnant? Study seeks answer, draws critics

CHICAGO (AP) — Pregnancy started out rough for Leslie Siu. Morning sickness and migraines had her reeling and barely able to function at a demanding New York marketing job, so like rising numbers of U.S. mothers-to-be, she turned to marijuana.

"l was finally able to get out from under my work desk," said Siu, who later started her own pot company and says her daughter, now 4, is thriving.

There's no proof that cannabis can relieve morning sickness, and mainstream medicine advises against use in pregnancy because of studies suggesting it might cause premature birth, low birthweight and infant brain deficits. But the National Institute on Drug Abuse is pressing for more solid evidence. Many of those studies were in animals or complicated by marijuana users' other habits and lifestyles.

"I don't want us to cry wolf," said Dr. Nora Volkow, the agency's director. "We have to do these studies in a way that can identify risks."

With nearly $200,000 from her agency, University of Washington scientists in Seattle are seeking clearer answers in a new study investigating potential effects on infants' brains. The agency is supporting three similar studies in other states.

___

Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.

Receiver Kenny Stills' comments Wednesday followed a report by the Washington Post that Ross plans to host a fundraiser for the president.

Stills tweeted a screen capture from Ross' anti-racism RISE initiative's website and wrote, "You can't have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."

The mission statement says RISE "educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."

Ross' fundraiser is scheduled for Friday at his home on Long Island, the Post said.