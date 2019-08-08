What happens to the 680 people captured in Mississippi ICE raids?

Protester handcuffs himself to gate outside ICE field office in Atlanta Protesters rallied at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office location in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 15 to protest against the agency and its role in migrant detentions and deportations. One man handcuffed himself to an entrance gate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protesters rallied at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office location in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 15 to protest against the agency and its role in migrant detentions and deportations. One man handcuffed himself to an entrance gate.

Federal officials said Wednesday that what happens to the nearly 680 people taken into custody in Mississippi by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The raid was the largest U.S. workplace immigration sting in nearly a decade, according to the Associated Press.

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst offered four scenarios for those in custody during a press conference Wednesday:

▪ Some will be prosecuted criminally.

▪ Some previously appeared before an immigration judge and have been ordered to leave from the country. They did not leave. Those people will be deported quickly.

▪ Some will not be placed in ICE detention due to humanitarian concerns. They will be allowed to go home but will still be required to appear before an immigration judge.

▪ The remainder will be detained at an ICE facility as they await an appearance before an immigration judge. The judge will then decide if a person is allowed to remain in the country.

A hangar at the Mississippi National Guard in Flowood, near Jackson , was set up with 2,000 meals to process those in custody for immigration violations, The Clarion-Ledger reports.

ICE staff will conduct interviews of those in custody. The interviews, along with a person’s criminal history and prior immigration history, will be used to determine what happens to each person.

“It’s just as in any other investigation or arrest made by state or local law enforcement,” Albence said. “Our arrest is the front end of the process.”

The arrests came after a more than year-long investigation. ICE, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, executed search warrants at seven food processing plants in six Mississippi towns near Jackson.

The raids were conducted at two sites in Morton and sites at Bay Springs, Carthage, Canton, Pelahatchie and Sebastopol.

“If you violate federal law, there will be consequences,” Hurst said.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Scott County Superintendent Tony McGee said, as of Wednesday afternoon, he knew of at least six families within the district that had a parent caught up in the raids. The students range from kindergarten to high school. He expected the number to increase.

ICE is working with school liaison officers to find placement for some children whose parents were taken into custody. Often they are placed with another family member. Some parents will be released and allowed to return home. They will be placed on an ankle monitor as they await their appearance in immigration court, Albence said.

In a joint press release by ICE and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an ICE detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, is mentioned as a destination for all those who will be detained.

The LaSalle ICE Processing Center is located in Jena. It is one of the largest in the country with an average daily population of 1,200. It holds men and women, according to data provided by ICE.

Bryan Cox, a spokesperson for ICE, said the people who will be detained could end up at a number of facilities but they will likely end up in Louisiana. The state has another dedicated ICE facility in Pine Prairie.

There are four other facilities in Louisiana that are non-dedicated, meaning the facilities hold both immigrants and criminal prisoners. They are located in Oberlin, Plain Dealing, Ferriday and Covington.

There are two non-dedicated facilities in Mississippi, at the Adams County Correctional Facility near Natchez and at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, which has an average daily detainee population of 1,000.

“It’s too soon for me to say,” Cox said. “In general, they are going to go to Louisiana.”

A 24-hour toll-free detainee locator hotline is available for family members of those arrested in this operation to get information on detention location and status as well as the removal process. This hotline operates in English and Spanish. The phone number is 1-855-479-0502.

