Multiple fatalities, 3 people in custody after shooting near El Paso mall, police say

Video shows police helping injured during El Paso shooting Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.

Multiple fatalities have been reported and three suspects are in custody as a result of an active shooter situation in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, Mayor Dee Margo said on CNN.

Police tweeted at 1:11 p.m. the scene was still active but El Paso Sgt. Enrique Castillo said police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat, CNN reported. Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away from the area.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart.

Glendon Oakly, a witness to the shooting, said on CNN around 2:20 p.m. he had heard gunshots while inside a Foot Locker and the cage came down outside the store. He picked up multiple children as he fled the store, he said.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.

This story will be updated as we get more information.