Missouri woman studying at Ole Miss is found dead. Police suspect she was killed

A routine patrol turned up gruesome results in Mississippi on Saturday, police say.

Police were out on a routine patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi, when they discovered the body of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, the Clarion Leger reported. Kostial, 21, was from St. Louis, Missouri, and studying marketing at Ole Miss, the Oxord Eagle reported.

Her body was found approximately 20 miles from campus, KTVI reported.

Police believe foul play is involved, but have not given details on the investigation, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks expressed his condolences to her family and friends.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community,” he said in a statement, according to the Oxford Eagle. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

Keith Kostial, Alexandria’s father, said in a Facebook post that his daughter was taking summer classes and teaching fitness classes at the university. She graduated Lindbergh High School in St. Louis in 2016, he said.