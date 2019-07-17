Supreme Court to hear ‘Bridgegate’ appeal in 2020

The legal saga from New Jersey's most notorious traffic jam will stretch into next year.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the 'Bridgegate' case in early 2020.

The high court decided last month to hear the appeal of Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, two former associates of former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

They were convicted of orchestrating traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in September 2013, allegedly to punish a mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie. Christie wasn't charged.

Baroni and Kelly have until mid-September to file their written arguments. The government has until late November to respond.

Both defendants are free pending the appeal. Baroni had begun serving his sentence but was released after the court opted to hear the case.