Suspect arrested in shooting of former South Carolina QB who played for NFL

William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. is accused of shooting Wright multiple times Monday during an argument. Concord Police photo

The North Carolina man suspected of shooting former University of South Carolina and NFL quarterback Anthony Wright has been captured, police say.

William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. is accused of shooting Wright multiple times during an argument Monday in Concord.

Hooker, who lives in Charlotte, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release. Bond was set at $150,000 and his first court appearance is July 8.

Investigators said they found Hooker Wednesday in Graham, North Carolina, about 30 miles west of Durham. Details of his capture were not released.

Concord police say the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday “in the area of 1212 Middlecrest Drive,” according to a press release.

“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” police said in the release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery.”

Wright’s wounds were not life threatening, police officials told The Charlotte Observer.

Investigators say the shooting happened after Wright “got into a verbal altercation” with a man who shares a daughter with Wright’s current girlfriend.

“This altercation began when the ‘ex’ showed up to drop off his daughter. An argument ensued and shots were fired,” police said in a release.

Wright joined the Gamecocks in 1995 and became a starter the next year, throwing for 1,850 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished his college career as the No. 3 passer in program history with 5,641 yards and 38 touchdowns.

He went undrafted after graduating but managed a decade-long NFL career, serving mostly as a backup quarterback. Wright played 31 games with 19 starts for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

Since 2016, Wright has been training young athletes in the Charlotte region.