‘A lot of material left to burn.’ Massive fire destroys Jim Beam Kentucky warehouse

Jim Beam bourbon warehouse destroyed by fire Tuesday night, two Jim Beam bourbon warehouses in Woodford County, Kentucky, caught fire. Each warehouse has around 40,000 barrels of bourbon and while flames were put out in one of them, the first warehouse has continued to burn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tuesday night, two Jim Beam bourbon warehouses in Woodford County, Kentucky, caught fire. Each warehouse has around 40,000 barrels of bourbon and while flames were put out in one of them, the first warehouse has continued to burn.

Crews are letting a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County burn out Wednesday after it caught fire overnight.

The fire at the Jim Beam aging warehouse began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Drew Chandler, the Woodford County Emergency Management director. After the warehouse was destroyed, the concerns as Wednesday progressed were tending remaining flames and keeping bourbon from reaching a nearby creek.

Jim Beam said in a prepared statement that the fire will not affect product availability.

“We operate 126 barrel warehouses in Kentucky that hold approximately 3.3 million barrels for our brands, and the warehouse that was destroyed contained 45,000 barrels of relatively young whiskey from the Jim Beam mash bill. Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a second nearby warehouse, Chandler said. A nearby shed was also damaged in the fire, and a tractor-trailer was a total loss, he said.

About 75 firefighters from departments from Woodford and Franklin counties and the cities of Lexington, Winchester and Versailles were at the site Wednesday, Chandler said.

Firefighters could remain on scene for “double-digit hours.,” Chandler said. The remainder of the warehouse and its contents were left to burn so the distilled spirit will burn with it and not runoff into the nearby tributary, he said.

“The fire has done the damage it can do,” Chandler said. “By limiting the contaminated runoff, that is one less environmental impact we have to worry about.”

While firefighters were no longer spraying the primary warehouse affected by the fire, they were spraying nearby warehouses to keep them cool, Chandler said.

Crews battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County that began late Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/MRvbLcolJW — Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) July 3, 2019

The site was too hot to allow an investigator in to determine the cause of the fire, Chandler said. “ We heard there was lightning in the area but we have no way of confirming that. “

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning there were rain showers in the vicinity of the incident and “a few” lightning strikes were recorded along the Franklin and Woodford county lines.

Members of the state’s Department for Environmental Protection, as well as representatives from the American Red Cross, were on scene Wednesday,

The Bluegrass Emergency Response Team out of Lexington delivered foam to fight the fire, WKYT reported, and Woodford Feed delivered sand to build embankments to prevent leakage into nearby creeks, Chandler said. Firefighters requested the sand to prevent runoff to Glenns Creek, Chandler added.

Preliminary sampling has been done to determine if the creek has been contaminated.

More than eight hours after the fire began, flames were still visible from a Jim Beam warehouse in Woodford County. Crews from four counties were working to put out the flames. Ryan Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

When a Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown collapsed last year, many barrels spilled into a small tributary of the Beech Fork River. Approximately 800 fish were killed as a result of the bourbon flowing into the stream.





Chandler said the fire is similar to one that destroyed a bourbon warehouse at the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg in 2000. A seven-story rickhouse and thousands of barrels were reduced to rubble. Bourbon running off the bluff contaminated the Kentucky River, which supplied water to the city. The drinking water system was shut down, and there was a massive fish kill along a 66-mile stretch of the river.

No injuries have been reported from the Jim Beam fire.





In a statement, Jim Beam said it was thankful no one was injured and it was thankful for the “courageous firefighters” who prevented the fire from spreading.

“We have a comprehensive warehouse safety program that includes regular inspections and rigorous protocols to promote safety and the security of our aging inventory,” the company said.

A Jim Beam warehouse facility in Woodford County caught fire Tuesday night and flmaes were still visible eight hours later. Ryan Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

McCracken Pike, which also houses Castle & Key and Glenns Creek Distilling, was shut down Wednesday morning.

“It’s always unfortunate to see commerce affected like this,” Chandler said. “Hopefully that won’t lead to a loss of jobs at this facility. Certainly It will prompt some jobs for other professions with the cleanup and rebuilding if the company chooses to do that.”