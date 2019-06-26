Suspected ISIS members arrested in Nicaragua may have been headed to US, police say

See raw footage of coalition airstrikes hitting Islamic State targets in Syria U.S. military released raw footage of airstrikes by coalition forces on Islamic State targets in Syria. The video comes on news March 22, 2012, that the White House has declared all Islamic State-held territory in Syria “100 percent” eliminated, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. military released raw footage of airstrikes by coalition forces on Islamic State targets in Syria. The video comes on news March 22, 2012, that the White House has declared all Islamic State-held territory in Syria “100 percent” eliminated,

Four suspected members of the Islamic State were arrested when they crossed the border from Costa Rica into Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan National Police.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had warned about three of the suspected ISIS members who might be trying to make their way north to the United States, the BBC reported.

The four men, two Iraqis and two Egyptians, crossed an illegal entry point into the Central American country before police arrested them at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.

Nicaraguan authorities identified the men as Egyptians Mohamed Ibrahim, 33, and Mahmoud Samy Eissa, 26, and Iraqis Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury, 41, and Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob, 29.

Three of the men matched the identities of suspects named in a U.S. Homeland Security alert, Reuters reports.

The alert warned “that three possible terrorists had recently arrived in Central America,” according to Reuters.

The Homeland Security Investigations alert warned the men were suspected ISIS terrorists making their way to the United States, Reuters reports.

Three of the men had been in Costa Rica since June 9, according to Nicaraguan authorities, and the fourth since June 13.

Nicaraguan authorities deported the men back to Costa Rica Tuesday evening, the BBC reported.