Target shoppers nationwide stranded at check-out lines amid register system outage

FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. AP

Checkout systems at Target stores in Miami-Dade County and across the country crashed on Saturday, causing long lines and confusion among customers.

At the Target in Midtown Miami, roughly 15 shoppers were waiting out the hour-long crash Saturday afternoon, while some left their carts and walked out.

“It’s down,” said Mariela Alivea, a team member at the store. “They are working” to fix it.

A similar scene took place at the Target at Pinecrest Place, where an employee confirmed the system had been down for an hour and only briefly brought back online before crashing again.

An employee from the Super Target located at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise confirmed the store’s cashier system was down for about two hours. The woman, who refused to be identified, works at the Guest Services Desk and said she didn’t know what issue was exactly but that it was fixed at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Long lines and confusion at North Miami Target. Some people have been waiting 2 hours in line according to security. Systems down nationwide. pic.twitter.com/XWEn9tMLPc — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 15, 2019

Customers from across the country took to social media to broadcast their gripes to the world.

“After 45 minutes, I give up,” tweeted Lisa Thompson from Washington, D.C. “Avoid target today as the registers are down globally.”

“This is how you bring America to a standstill,” tweeted Nancy Yang, a digital producer with Minnesota Public Radio. She posted a photo of a malfunctioning cash register there.

This is how you bring America to a standstill. Every single register at the Richfield @target is down pic.twitter.com/DsT5fv5QNS — Nancy Yang (@n_yang) June 15, 2019

One father in Maryland said he and his daughter were looking on the bright side, enjoying Starbucks drinks while waiting in line.

“All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it,” posted Dan Clemens on Twitter.

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

On Twitter, Target acknowledged the outage and apologized to customers. It remains unclear what caused the outage and how many stores were affected, but as of 3:30 p.m. multiple stores in Miami-Dade confirmed they were currently unable to process transactions.

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” Target tweeted at 3:08 p.m. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”



