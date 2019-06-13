Mom wanted after Facebook threats to kill daughter’s boyfriend, his family, Wash. cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Washington mother accused of threatening to shoot and kill her daughter’s boyfriend is at large, and she should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to local authorities.

Sarah Kay Ledbetter, 35, is wanted on a felony harassment arrest warrant that was issued June 11 after she made the threats against the boyfriend and his family, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Ledbetter has lived in both King and Pierce counties, deputies said, and “previously frequented tattoo businesses in Bremerton and other West Sound localities.”

Deputies said Ledbetter is “known to carry firearms.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Court documents said a Navy Yard City man reported that Ledbetter, who was his girlfriend’s mother, left a voice message on Facebook threatening to shoot him and his parents at home, according to the Kitsap Sun.

“Now you’re gonna see what life is about,” she said in a transcript of the voice message that was included in court documents, according to the newspaper. “I don’t care. I don’t care. Tell your parents. Go ahead and call the cops.”

Court records said the man carries a gun and is fearful, according to the Sun. A post on Ledbetter’s Facebook account on May 20 accused the boyfriend of being abusive with her and her daughter and sought details on him and family, the newspaper reported.

Ledbetter’s bail is set at $50,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ledbetter is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 165 pounds, with multiple tattoos across her face, chest, neck, stomach, legs and arms.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of Ledbetter on its Facebook page.

Authorities asked for tips about Ledbetter to be passed along to Kitsap 911 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.p3tips.com.