A failed marijuana test won’t keep you from a job in Nevada starting in 2020

How the brain responds to marijuana Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

Starting in 2020, a failed marijuana test won’t send your employment hopes up in smoke - at least in Nevada, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, includes exemptions for firefighters, doctors and professional drivers, according to the publication.

“As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open for all Nevadans,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat who signed the law June 5, CNN reported.

In 2016, Nevada voters legalized recreational marijuana sales to adults, according to the state’s legislative counsel.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nevada’s employee pot testing law, dubbed AB132, is the first such state law in the U.S., CNN reported.





The New York City Council passed a similar ordinance banning employers from requiring potential hires to pass marijuana screening tests in April.





In Maine, state law blocks employers from discriminating against workers based on pot use but doesn’t cover drug testing.





SHARE COPY LINK Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.