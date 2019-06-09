National
Magic Mountain evacuates after wildfire erupts near L.A.-area amusement park
A fast-moving wildfire Sunday near Six Flags Magic Mountain prompted evacuations and a short-lived “shelter in place” order at the amusement park and nearby Hurricane Harbor water park north of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.
The fire reached about 40 acres before firefighters blocked its spread, KNBC reported.
The amusement park wrote on Twitter at 12:30 p.m. that it had asked guests to leave, but at 1:15 p.m. reported guests were now being told to remain in the parks.
“LA County fire has asked all guests to remain at the park. The exit roads are temporarily closed. We will advise when they open,” the post read.
At 2 p.m. Magic Mountain reported on Twitter that fire officials had reopened the exit roads for people wishing to evacuate.
The brush fire, which broke out about noon along Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita, does not currently pose a threat to the parks or nearby homes, KNBC reported. It has been dubbed the Sky Fire.
About 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Photos and videos posted to Twitter by guests show heavy smoke at Six Flags Magic Mountain as people try to leave the amusement park.
Some guests, posting while the exit roads were still closed, wrote they were “stuck” or “trapped” in the amusement park.
