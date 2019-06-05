AP News in Brief at 6:03 a.m. EDT

Queen, world leaders honor veterans on D-Day anniversary

PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are gathering Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. But the stars of the show are the elderly veterans of that campaign who say they are surprised by all the attention: They were just doing their jobs.

The Royal British Legion has brought about 300 veterans, aged 91 to 101, to the ceremonies in Portsmouth, where many of the troops embarked for Normandy on June 5, 1944. After a flyover by the Royal Air Force and a salute from the Royal Navy, the veterans will return to the landing beaches overnight, just as they did 75 years ago.

One of those veterans is Harold Wilson who was startled when a young French family stopped to thank him for liberating their country when the old soldiers visited Dunkirk on Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I think it's amazing after all these years," Wilson said before the ceremony, proudly wearing the tartan-trimmed cap of his old unit, the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry. "It makes it clear to me how useful it was."

Queen Elizabeth II is set to join British Prime Minister Theresa May, other world leaders and some 300 veterans in Portsmouth on England's south coast, to honor the Allied soldiers, sailors and airmen who risked and gave their lives in the invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

___

Trump on England's southern coast to attend D-Day ceremony

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump traveled to the southern coast of England Wednesday to pay respects to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany.

Entering the midway point of a European visit, Trump joins Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Theresa May and several hundred World War II veterans at Portsmouth Naval Base, a key launching pad for forces that would land on the beaches of Normandy, France.

A chilly breeze blew off the English Channel as Trump arrived for the event, the first of two he is attending to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day when the Allied soldiers, sailors and airmen conducted an invasion that helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

The president said in a news conference Tuesday he is grateful for the warm welcome he received from the royal family and prime minister as "we remember the heroes who laid down their lives to rescue civilization itself." He played down protests to his visit, describing the thousands of people who demonstrated in London as a "small protest."

Trump has used his speeches to emphasize a longstanding bond between the U.S. and Britain. He noted that more than 1.5 million Americans were stationed in England in advance of the invasion.

___

GOP senators line up against Trump's 5% Mexico tariff plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare confrontation, Republican senators are declaring deep opposition to President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico. But it's unclear they have the votes to stop him, and Trump said they'd be "foolish" to try.

All sides, including officials from Mexico meeting with Trump negotiators in Washington this week, remain hopeful that high-level talks will ease the president away from his threat. But with the tariffs set to start next Monday — and Trump declaring them "more likely" than not to take effect — fellow Republicans in Congress warned the White House they are ready to stand up to the president.

The public split and looming standoff over 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico revealed a fundamental divergence in values between the president and his party. Trump uses tariffs as leverage to get what he wants, in this case to force Mexico to do more to halt illegal immigration. For Republicans, tariffs are counter to firmly rooted orthodoxy and viewed as nothing more than taxes they strenuously oppose.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday with understatement, "There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure."

At a lengthy closed-door lunch meeting at the Capitol, senators took turns warning Trump officials there could be trouble if the GOP-held Senate votes on disapproving the tariffs. Congressional rejection would be a stiff rebuke to Trump, even more forceful than an earlier effort to prevent him from shifting money to build his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BRITAIN PLANS 'UNPRECEDENTED' D-DAY EVENT

World leaders and World War II veterans are gathering on the southern coast of England to honor the Allied soldiers who helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany 75 years ago.

2. GOP SENATORS LINE UP AGAINST TRUMP'S MEXICO TARIFF PLAN

It's unclear if lawmakers have the votes to stop the 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods, and the U.S. president says they'd be "foolish" to try.

___

US tariffs looming, many in Mexico back president's approach

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Facing possible crippling tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose on the United States' biggest trading partner, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has responded with calm and calls for continued friendship, and avoided strong language that could cause the dispute to deteriorate.

He wants dialogue, not a Twitter spat, and much less a trade war with the country that buys 80 percent of Mexican exports. Mexicans have seen enough Trump tweets not to think the sky is falling even at this latest threat, and while some might wish their president would take a couple of swings at a figurative Trump pinata, most seemed to think López Obrador was taking the right approach in trying to head off the tariffs.

"We do not want conflict, a war. Let us avoid that," said Gilberto Lozoya, a 26-year-old in the northern city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, who works for a factory that exports boilers for U.S. brands like Whirlpool.

The business stands to take a hit if the tariffs, starting at 5% and rising as high as 25%, take effect on a Monday deadline Trump has given Mexico for slowing irregular migration through its territory. And while Lozoya feels his country could probably do more on that issue, he believes things are in good hands with López Obrador.

"The way the president has responded is very good," Lozoya said. "He is a very sensible person."

___

Top US cardinal accused of mishandling aide's sex abuse case

HOUSTON (AP) — When Cardinal Daniel DiNardo first met Laura Pontikes in his wood-paneled conference room in December 2016, the leader of the U.S. Catholic Church's response to its sex abuse scandal said all the right things.

He praised her for coming forward to report that his deputy in the Galveston-Houston archdiocese had manipulated her into a sexual relationship and declared her a "victim" of the priest, Pontikes said. Emails and other documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the relationship had gone on for years — even as the priest heard her confessions, counseled her husband on their marriage and pressed the couple for hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

She says the archdiocese assured her that the priest, Monsignor Frank Rossi, would never be a pastor or counsel women again.

Months after that meeting, though, she found out DiNardo had allowed Rossi to take a new job as pastor of a parish two hours away in east Texas. When her husband confronted DiNardo, he said, the cardinal warned that the archdiocese would respond aggressively to any legal challenge — and that the fallout would hurt their family and business.

On Tuesday, three years after the meeting with DiNardo and after written inquiries by the AP last week, the church temporarily removed Rossi, announcing in a statement from his new bishop that he was being placed on administrative leave.

___

Sudanese generals want new talks as death toll reaches 60

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's military council said Wednesday the ruling generals are ready to resume negotiations with the opposition, after three days of a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that left 60 dead across the country.

The head of the council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said there would be "no restrictions" in talks with the leaders behind the months-long street protests.

"We open our hands to negotiations with all parties ... for the interest of the nation," Burhan said, adding that those responsible for the violent beak-up of the demonstrators' sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, would be held accountable.

There was no immediate reaction from the protest movement.

The motives for Burhan's about-face — if sincere — were not immediately clear. Burhan had earlier cut the negotiations and canceled all agreed-on points between the military and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, an alliance which represents the protesters.

___

Saudi Arabia flies Iranian to hospital off 'hostile' ship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said it evacuated an Iranian crew member from a "hostile" ship off the coast of Yemen amid its war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, the second-such aid it has offered in recent weeks amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Saudi military flew rescue paramedics to the Saviz, an Iranian vessel some 95 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's contested port city of Hodeida, spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said. They then flew the injured Iranian to a military hospital in Jizan, Maliki said.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had made a request to aid the Iranian, Maliki said. The mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

"The leadership of the joint forces has dealt with the situation according to what is dictated by our Islamic religion and human values, despite the threat represented by this suspect vessel, and the hostile acts it carries out against coalition forces and the interests of the Yemeni people and its continued threats to maritime routes and global trade in the Red Sea," Maliki said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement did not elaborate. Saudi Arabia and Iran are chief Mideast rivals and the Saudis since 2017 have alleged the Saviz served as a maritime base and weapons transshipment point for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Briefing materials from the Saudi military earlier obtained by The Associated Press showed men on the vessel dressed in camouflaged military-style fatigues, as well as small boats capable of ferrying cargo to the Yemeni coast.

___

Koch tackles poverty by coaching nonprofits on business

SEATTLE (AP) — If a billionaire's approach to philanthropy is a reflection of himself, Charles Koch's latest initiative tackling poverty embodies both the wealthy industrialist's business acumen and his distaste for big government.

The 3-year-old Stand Together Foundation has lately taken center stage in the Koch empire, which has been recalibrating some of its wide-ranging operation that is both villainized and revered by the American public. The shifting strategy comes as the GOP icon's sprawling network of rich donors, powerful political groups and various tax-exempted advocacy organizations continues to downplay its more well-known but controversial political agenda, which has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into shaping U.S. elections and policy debates.

In 2018, for example, most of the Stand Together's $30 million budget went to pay for nonprofit grants. Also last year, Koch pledged to spend $400 million on politics and policy, with much of its midterm elections spending focused on helping conservative candidates. Koch's political arm, Americans for Prosperity as the most prominent affiliate, also is widely known for supporting the Tea Party movement and fighting to overturn President Barack Obama's health care expansion.

Cast by Democrats as a dark-money force in GOP politics, Koch is redirecting his public focus on innocuous charity work and leaning deeper into the traditional philanthropy model of giving grants to benefit local community organizations. A key part of this foray is infusing the work of private nonprofits with corporate principles and business management training. Koch also gives the charities grant money and extends his influence to help them expand.

"We are trying to increase the efficacy and drive more results in the philanthropic sector, so it's been a great experience working with Koch Industries and the business leaders in this network to bring that for-profit mindset to the social sector," said Lauren McCann, executive vice president of the Stand Together Foundation.

___

AP PHOTOS: Vibrant Qatar shrugs off Arab boycott

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — To all appearances, life in the Qatar capital of Doha still glimmers, nearly two years after its Arab neighbors declared a boycott of the tiny country.

Construction teams work around the clock to complete eight stadiums ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Visitors still flock to the city's architectural gems, many designed by top world builders, and the city's futuristic skyline shimmers over the Persian Gulf, projecting an image of wealth and stability in a region where tensions have soared in recent weeks.

Doha's modern shopping malls still do brisk business, and on a recent hot spring day, families packed the Sealine beach south of the city.

Earlier this month, Qatar inaugurated Al Janoub Stadium, the first to be built from scratch ahead of the global soccer tournament. The firm founded by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid designed the 40,000-seat stadium to resemble the traditional dhow fishing boats, some of which still ply the coast beneath the modern skyline.

The stadium has a retractable roof and a cooling system that allows it to host matches year-round, even during the country's sweltering summers. The World Cup was moved from its usual June/July dates to Nov. 21 through Dec. 18 because of the heat, and was shortened to 28 days because of the interruption it causes to the European club season.