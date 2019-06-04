National
Teen driver thought she hit a raccoon — then it climbed onto the car, video shows
Raccoon takes a ride on the hood of a car
A furry hitchiker jumped onto a moving car, giving a Tennessee family an unexpected guest on their ride home.
It came after Haylee Lowry, 16, said she hit a raccoon while driving from Clarksville last month, The Leaf-Chronicle reports.
The teenager had recently received her driver’s license and was leaving basketball practice with her parents, according to WTVD and other ABC news stations.
The ordeal upset Haylee, who thought she killed the raccoon, mom Michelle Lowry posted on Facebook.
But the critter “had a great will to live” and got onto the car’s hood, the post said.
The Tennessee mom says she took video of the encounter, which shows the animal moving near the windshield while the car is in motion.
Then the animal ended its ride on the backroads and got off the car, according to the Facebook post.
“So if you’re around Danville Rd & you see a racoon that Haylee says ‘looked like he got electrocuted’ - he’s just wind blown,” Lowry said.
