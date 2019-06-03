Walmart mix-up spoils graduation party when family cuts into cake - made of Styrofoam

Nellie Flores recounts how her family ended up with a Styrofoam cake for her niece’s graduation on Facebook. Nellie Flores Facebook

Turns out you can have your cake, but you can’t always eat it, too.

A woman in Texas learned that the hard way when she cut into a cake she got from Walmart for her daughter’s graduation party and found Styrofoam.

When Marsy Flores and her sister, Nellie, went to Walmart to pick up the graduation cake they ordered for Marsy’s daughter, the cake “had not been made,” KTRK reported. Instead, a store manager offered to decorate any of the ready-made cakes for free, Nellie Flores wrote on her Facebook page.

When Marsy Flores cut into the cake after dinner, she discovered it was Styrofoam, Nellie Flores wrote.

A representative for Walmart says it was all a misunderstanding, according to KPRC.

“(The) incident was a result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

When the family contacted the Walmart bakery about the mistake, a manager gave them a $60 gift card and a free cake, KTRK reported.

“But that was still not right,” Nellie Flores wrote on Facebook. “It can’t make up for the embarrassment and humiliation she went through with family and school friends there.”

Nellie Flores’ Facebook post about the Styrofoam cake had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Monday.

“They can’t replace the moment that we lost,” Marsy Flores said, according to KPRC. “It’s a special moment, and this is what we got for it, a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice.”