AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Tornados leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.

The storms strew debris so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.

At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. Some 5 million people were without power early Tuesday in Ohio alone.

Towns just outside Dayton, Ohio, took some of the heaviest hits. The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.

Just before midnight, not 40 minutes after that tornado cut through, the weather service tweeted that another one was traversing its path, churning up debris densely enough to be seen on radar.

___

Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) — A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming "I will kill you!" attacked a group of schoolgirls and adults as he walked toward a school bus parked at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, killing two and injuring 16 before killing himself, officials said.

Most of the victims were elementary school girls who were lined up at a bus stop near Noborito Park in the city of Kawasaki when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted cut to the neck.

Witnesses described a hellish scene: children and adults falling to the ground, some with their shirts soaked with blood; dozens of children running and screaming for help, with their school bags and books scattered on the ground.

"I heard a scream so I stopped and turned around to see what happened. It was not a normal tone of voice," said Yasuko Atsukata, adding that she then saw one person collapse, and then another one. "The color of their white shirts turned red after they collapsed, then I understood they got stabbed."

In a nearby parking lot, a boy looking frightened and in shock had scratches on his face, hands and legs, apparently from falling to the ground as he ran for his life.

___

Trump wishes 'happy Memorial Day' to US, Japanese troops

ABOARD THE USS WASP (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished "Happy Memorial Day" to U.S. service members aboard an American assault ship docked in Japan.

They shouted "U.S.A. U.S.A." Trump called them a "tough bunch of people" and dubbed them "daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific."

The president treated his appearance aboard the USS Wasp as a Memorial Day event because it was still Monday in the United States when he addressed hundreds of members of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

"I have to wish you all a very happy Memorial Day," Trump said. "On this Memorial Day evening in the United States, Americans are concluding a sacred day of remembrance, reflection and prayer."

Before appearing on the USS Wasp, Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited a Japanese destroyer, the J.S. Kaga, docked nearby. Standing alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump delivered the same "happy Memorial Day" message to the Japanese forces.

___

Serbian troops placed on alert after Kosovo police arrests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia ordered its troops to full alert on Tuesday as tensions soared in the Balkans amid reports that heavily armed Kosovo police entered Serb-populated regions of the former Serbian province and made several arrests.

Serbia's state TV said shots were heard and tear gas was used as Kosovo's special police "burst into" a village in northern Kosovo with armored vehicles early in the morning. The region bordering Serbia is 90 percent populated by Serbs, who refuse to be part of Kosovo.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj confirmed the action, saying on Twitter that an "anti-smuggling and organized crime operation" is underway in northern Kosovo.

President Hashim Thaci called on the ethnic Serb minority to remain calm and support the police, saying the fight against organized crime would speed up the country's process toward integration with the West.

"Those involved in illegal activities will go behind bars," he wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the police operation was not targeting ethnicities.

___

EU leaders converge on Brussels to haggle over top jobs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are converging on Brussels to haggle over who should lead the 28-nation bloc's key institutions for the next five years after weekend elections shook up Europe's political landscape.

Presidents and prime ministers will meet over dinner Tuesday evening to choose who should take over as head of the EU's powerful executive branch, the European Commission, currently led by Jean-Claude Juncker.

They are also likely to weigh candidates for European Council president to replace Donald Tusk, EU high representative — essentially the foreign minister — and head of the European Central Bank.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose coalition suffered in Sunday's EU-wide elections, says she wants to see a quick agreement on who should run the commission, which proposes and enforces the bloc's laws.

___

Sanders 2020 looks like Sanders 2016, challenges and all

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be different this time.

But three months into his second presidential campaign, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is struggling with some of the same challenges that sank his last bid: doubts about his electability, worries about support from minority voters and an opponent with deep ties to the party establishment.

The 77-year-old entered the Democratic race with an organized donor base, name recognition and experience earned from 2016, giving him an instant edge over his rivals. His front-runner status, however, proved short-lived.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's surge to the top of the pack has exposed Sanders' struggle to expand his appeal. Polls have shown the senator with a grip on a significant slice of Democrats, but there are few signs yet that he is building support.

Sanders is not alone in the stasis. Many in the 23-candidate field are looking for ways to break out of the pack, and Sanders, at least, appears to have an edge over all but Biden. But perhaps more than most others, Sanders and his team have signaled they will not relaunch his campaign or tweak his strategy.

___

Ramadan in Mideast is for fasting and Facebook, data shows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with its long days of fasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away from worldly distractions, is being reshaped by technology.

People in the Middle East spend close to 58 million more hours on Facebook during Ramadan and watch more YouTube videos — everything from beauty tips and recipes to sports and TV dramas — than any other time of the year, making the holy month not only the most important one for Muslims, but also the prime time of the year for advertisers.

For Facebook, which also owns Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, Ramadan brings a welcome boost of business in the region.

"Consumption and time spent on our platforms does indeed increase," said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook's managing director for Mideast and North Africa.

People stay up a lot more at night during Ramadan and have more downtime — especially before iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daylong fast, and the "suhoor," when people gather to eat before another day of fasting. Many also work shorter hours during the day.

___

Normandy tries to keep alive 'infinite gratitude' for D-Day

SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, France (AP) — At 10 years old, Henri-Jean Renaud watched U.S. paratroopers landing through the window of his Normandy home in the early hours of D-Day. Like other French who lived through the war, he's trying to pass on to younger generations the gratitude he feels.

With fewer veterans and witnesses able to share personal memories, the French who owe their freedom to D-Day's fighters are more determined than ever to keep alive the memory of the battle and its significance.

President Donald Trump and other world leaders will gather next week in Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the invasion, which still looms large throughout this region. Normandy beaches, cemeteries and World War II memorials embody what French President Macron called "our entire nation's infinite gratitude."

Renaud, now 85, recalls the strange atmosphere in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village liberated by the Allies, on the morning of June 6, 1944. He could hear the fighting at a short distance but in the village, everything was calm.

"The civilians came down on the pavement and tried to fraternize with the Americans by making victory signs, waving hello, etc. But there hasn't been any fraternization from the Americans because — you have to put yourself in their shoes — they were very nervous, very anxious. They had their finger on the trigger," Renaud said.

___

In Venezuela, criminals feel the pinch of an economic crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The feared street gangster El Negrito sleeps with a pistol under his pillow and says he's lost track of his murder count. But despite his hardened demeanor, he's quick to gripe about how Venezuela's failing economy is cutting into his profits.

Firing a gun has become a luxury. Bullets are expensive at $1 each. And with less cash circulating on the street, he says robberies just don't pay like they used to.

For the 24-year-old, that has all given way to a simple fact: Even for Venezuelan criminals it's become harder to get by.

"If you empty your clip, you're shooting off $15," said El Negrito, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition he be identified only by his street name and photographed wearing a hoodie and face mask to avoid attracting unwelcomed attention. "You lose your pistol or the police take it and you're throwing away $800."

Officials of President Nicolás Maduro's socialist administration stopped publishing statistics charting crime trends long ago.

___

Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener

BOSTON (AP) — Torey Krug flew down the ice with his helmet off, like his big, bad predecessors on the Boston defense from the days of Eddie Shore and Bobby Orr.

He lined up St. Louis center Robert Thomas and knocked him off his skates, delighting the crowd and sending an unmistakable message to rest of the Blues: The Bruins had woken up from their 11-day layoff, and they were ready to fight for the Stanley Cup.

"I think it gave our team energy, and that's all you're trying to do out there," Krug said after Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night. "Hopefully it gave the guys a boost on the bench."

Sean Kuraly scored to break a third-period tie and assisted on another goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 18 shots to help the Bruins complete their comeback from a two-goal deficit. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night.

Forty-nine years after Bobby Orr flew through the air to beat the Blues for the 1970 NHL title, the Bruins got goals from defensemen Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy.