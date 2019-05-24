Deputies investigating shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Broward Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque.

Deputies are responding to the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

CBS4 is reporting there is a dead body next a car in a parking lot, but the identity of the person is still unknown.

The Masjid Al Iman mosque, at 2542 Franklin Drive, is in that area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.