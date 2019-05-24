AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, May 18, 2019, file photo, a Nepalese Buddhist woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, or Buddha Purnima, festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The festival marks the triple events of Gautam Buddha's life: his birth, his enlightenment and his attaining a state of Nirvana that frees believers from the circle of death and rebirth. AP Photo

A Nepalese woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak, a festival marking the birthday, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a police officer in Jakarta, Indonesia, fires his tear gas launcher at supporters of a losing presidential candidate who triggered deadly riots.

Customers buy frozen pork at a local market in Hong Kong, where a case of African swine fever has prompted the culling of all 6,000 pigs at a slaughterhouse.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

