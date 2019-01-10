Disneyland walls off iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Some fans are ‘gonna lose it’

Some Disneyland fans are breathing fire — at least online — as construction walls go up around the California theme park’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

An extensive makeover on the castle will last until spring, with no date set for reopening, Disney officials told The Orange County Register.

The walls block access to Fantasyland, inside the castle, from the drawbridge, wishing well or Fantasy Faire, Disney news site WDWNT.com reported. Guests can instead enter from Big Thunder Trail behind the castle or the parade route beside the nearby Matterhorn.

A large gray wall with a closed gate partly blocks views of the castle from the front, a favorite spot for visitor photos, The Orange County Register reported.

Reaction to the walls came swiftly online, particularly among fans planning upcoming visits.

”Grr,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I’m going to Disneyland for the first time in a week and disneyland has decided that it’s the perfect time to do castle renovations!” read another Twitter post.

“Disneyland put up a huge barricade around sleeping beauty castle for refurb and honestly if they aren’t done by my trip I’m gonna lose it,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

“Just saw that Sleeping Beauty’s castle is going to be covered when I’m in Disneyland and to say I’m devastated is an understatement. I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT,” read another distraught Twitter post.

Disney officials say the project, which includes $300,000 in roofing work, will simply refurbish the castle with no major changes planned, The Orange County Register reported.

On Sunday, Disneyland raised prices for tickets, annual passes and parking by as much as 25 percent, The Sacramento Bee reported.