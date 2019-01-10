Vonn not obsessing over WCup record; ‘I don’t need 87 wins’

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's world Cup downhill race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany. Lindsey Vonn is planning to return from injury this weekend, Jan. 12-13, 2019, for speed races in Austria, resuming her quest for the all-time record for World Cup wins. Gabriele Facciotti, File AP Photo