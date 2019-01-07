National

Bob McDonnell, former Virginia Governor, files for divorce

The Associated Press

January 07, 2019 07:01 PM

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, former Gov. Bob McDonnell answers a reporters questions during an interview on the grounds of the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, that McDonnell confirmed to the paper that he filed the paperwork. He declined to comment further.
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, former Gov. Bob McDonnell answers a reporters questions during an interview on the grounds of the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, that McDonnell confirmed to the paper that he filed the paperwork. He declined to comment further. Steve Helber, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, former Gov. Bob McDonnell answers a reporters questions during an interview on the grounds of the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, that McDonnell confirmed to the paper that he filed the paperwork. He declined to comment further. Steve Helber, File AP Photo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife of 42 years.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that McDonnell confirmed to the paper that he filed the paperwork. He declined to comment further.

Online court records show that a Robert Francis McDonnell filed for divorce against Maureen Gardner McDonnell in November. The attorney listed for Bob McDonnell, Reeves Mahoney, did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

Nancy White, supervisor of the Virginia Beach Circuit Court's civil division, told the AP by phone that a judge has sealed the case.

The McDonnells were convicted of public corruption in 2014 after federal investigators said the family received more than $170,000 in gifts, cash or loans from a businessman. The U.S. Supreme Court later overturned their convictions.

