Police: Man may have shot self at Mississippi university

Lawmen gather at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., Friday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2019, as they sweep the campus for an alleged gunman. The campus was placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting in front of Whitfield Hall, which houses Rent Auditorium. Police were searching the campus for a male suspect. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton confirmed there is one shooting victim, a male, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. The Commercial Dispatch via AP Isabelle Altman